HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Srikanth cruises to Thailand Masters quarterfinals

Srikanth cruises to Thailand Masters quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 16:00 IST

x

Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and S Subramanian won their respective matches to reach men's singles' quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 tournament Bangkok on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth needed only 42 minutes to get the better of the 20-year-old Jason Gunawan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kidambi Srikanth/Instagram

Srikanth needed only 42 minutes to get the better of the 20-year-old Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong 21-19, 21-15 in his round of 16 contest.

He had previously beaten Gunawan in the Badminton Asia Team Championships last year.

 

Subramanian had to work hard for his victory over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo from Indonesia.

Subramaniam lost the opening set before sealing the issue 9-21, 21-10, 21-17.

In mixed doubles, however, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde were beaten 19-21, 15-21 by Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Srikanth advances in Thailand
Srikanth advances in Thailand
Can Satwik-Chirag finally conquer Indonesia?
Can Satwik-Chirag finally conquer Indonesia?
Usual suspects advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Usual suspects advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Young shuttlers Ruthvika-Rohan dream big
Young shuttlers Ruthvika-Rohan dream big
Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters
Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Best Wedding Venues: The Next 10!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

VIDEOS

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz1:20

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz

Aamir Khan takes son-in-law Nupur Shikhare for a movie date1:03

Aamir Khan takes son-in-law Nupur Shikhare for a movie date

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wholesome moments1:10

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wholesome moments

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD