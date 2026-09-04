Srikanth crashes out of China Masters in quarterfinals

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth's journey at the China Masters Super 750 concluded in the quarterfinals after a straight-games defeat to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, marking an end to his promising run in the tournament.

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth's China Masters campaign ended in the quarterfinals. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker/Reuters

Key Points Kidambi Srikanth's China Masters Super 750 campaign concluded in the quarterfinals.

The Indian shuttler was defeated by Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games (16-21, 16-21).

Srikanth, a former world No.1, had previously shown strong form, reaching the US Open Super 300 final.

Lee Cheuk Yiu advanced to the semifinals, where he will face Christo Popov of France.

The match lasted 39 minutes, with Lee Cheuk Yiu maintaining composure to secure the win.

Kidambi Srikanth's run at the China Masters Super 750 came to an end in the quarterfinals in Shenzen, China, as the former world No.1 was outplayed in straight games by Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

The 33-year-old Indian, who had shown flashes of his vintage best while finishing runner-up at the US Open Super 300 earlier this year, went down 16-21, 16-21 to the 25th-ranked Lee Cheuk in a 39-minute contest.

Srikanth's Quarterfinal Challenge

Srikanth had looked sharp in the previous round, dispatching world No.9 Victor Lai of Canada 21-18, 21-19 in the Round of 16. But against Lee Cheuk, the Indian found himself chasing the game for long stretches, particularly after surrendering the momentum midway through the opening game.

Srikanth made a brisk start, racing to a 3-0 lead, but Lee Cheuk was quick to settle into a rhythm.

The Hong Kong shuttler reeled off three points to level at 3-3 before turning the screws with a six-point burst that took him to 14-6. Srikanth tried to claw his way back, but the deficit proved too steep as Lee Cheuk kept his composure to pocket the opening game.

Lee Cheuk Yiu Dominates Second Game

The second game produced a much tighter battle. Srikanth again came out firing, moving 4-0 ahead, only for Lee Cheuk to draw level at 4-4. Thereafter, the rallies grew longer and the margins thinner, with the lead changing hands several times as the two traded points all the way to 15-15.

Just when Srikanth appeared to be within touching distance, Lee Cheuk found another gear. He strung together three points to surge 18-15 ahead and then shut the door with another three-point burst, wrapping up the match in straight games.

Lee Cheuk, 30, who had produced one of his standout performances at the Singapore Open in May, recovering from a difficult position to stun All England champion Lin Chun-yi, will next face world No.2 Christo Popov of France in the semifinals.