Srikanth crashes out of German Open

Srikanth crashes out of German Open

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2026 22:47 IST

Kidambi Srikanth's hopes at the German Open were dashed as he suffered a straight-game defeat to Lin Chun-Yi, ending India's run at the Super 300 badminton tournament.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kidambi Srikanth lost to Lin Chun-Yi in straight games at the German Open Super 300 tournament.
  • Lin Chun-Yi, the reigning India Open Super 750 champion, defeated Srikanth in 32 minutes.
  • This defeat marks the end of India's campaign at the German Open.
  • Lin Chun-Yi has now defeated Srikanth in both of their career meetings.

Senior Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the German Open Super 300 tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles second round here on Thursday.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, went down 14-21, 9-21 to Lin, the reigning India Open Super 750 champion, in a 32-minute contest.

 

The defeat also marked the end of India's campaign at the tournament.

World No. 11 Lin had beaten Srikanth in their only previous meeting at the 2024 Swiss Open.

Srikanth made a promising start on Thursday and led 9-5 in the opening game before Lin clawed his way back to 12-10 and eventually closed it out comfortably.

After the change of ends, Lin raced to a 7-1 lead and maintained control throughout, leaving Srikanth with little room to recover.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
