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Srikanth And Sindhu Progress At Thailand Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 13:42 IST

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Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu secured their spots in the second round of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with impressive straight-game victories.

Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Kidambi Srikanth defeated Loh Kean Yew in straight games at the Thailand Open.
  • PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Thailand Open with a win over Tung Ciou-Tong.
  • Ayush Shetty lost to Kodai Naraoka despite a strong effort at the Thailand Open.
  • Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb were narrowly defeated in their respective matches at the Thailand Open.

Star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu progressed to the men's and women's singles second round with straight game wins in a mixed day for India at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Srikanth's Stunning Victory

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, stunned eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14 21-15 in 30 minutes, while Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, saw off Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei.

 

Upcoming Matches For Indian Shuttlers

Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang, while Sindhu will meet Denmark's Amalie Schulz in the round of 16.

Other Indian Performances

Ayush Shetty, a finalist at the Asia Championships, fought hard before going down 13-21 21-17 4-21 against Japan's sixth seed Kodai Naraoka, while Tharun Mannepalli lost 12-21 16-21 to another Japanese Koki Watanabe.

Close Matches For Hooda and Kharb

Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb too displayed their fighting spirit before narrowly missing out against Thailand's fourth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and second seed Chen Yu Fei of China respectively.

While Hooda went down 21-11 17-21 16-21 to Chochuwong, Kharb suffered a 21-19 13-21 18-21 loss to the Tokyo Olympic champion.

More Matches To Come

Later in the day, seventh seed Lakshya Sen, a two-time All England finalist, will take on Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh, while Malvika Bansod, Isharani Baruah, Tanvi Sharma will also compete in women's singles.

In mixed doubles, pairs of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, Rohan kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, and Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh are also in fray.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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