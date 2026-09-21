Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Advances To Asian Games Final

Indian Olympian Srihari Nataraj has successfully secured his place in the highly anticipated 50m backstroke final at the ongoing Asian Games, showcasing his competitive prowess.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games.

Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, finished third in his heat and joint ninth overall with a time of 25.37 seconds.

Rishabh Das narrowly missed the 50m backstroke final, finishing 11th overall.

Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah did not qualify for the men's 50m freestyle final.

Danush Suresh also failed to advance in the 100m backstroke.

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Monday. The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 to finish third in his heat and joint ninth overall to book his place in the final.

Other Indian Swimmers' Performances

Rishabh Das, who had finish sixth in the men's 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41s to miss out the final by a whisker. He finished 11th overall, ending as the reserve.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively as South Korea's Youngbeom Kim clocked 21.71s to set a new Games record. While Akash topped his heat with a time of 23.43s, Geetesh signed off with a 23.57s effort to finish last in his heat.

Danush Suresh too failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke final. He touched the pad at 1:03.46 to finish eighth in his heat and 22nd overall. The top eight swimmers qualify for the final.