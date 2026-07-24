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Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Secures Semifinal Berth In Glasgow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 24, 2026 16:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian Olympian Srihari Nataraj secured his spot in the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, alongside para-swimmers R V V B K Budigina and Imam Ali who advanced to the 100m freestyle S13 finals in Glasgow.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke semifinals.
  • Nataraj finished joint 14th in the heats with a time of 25.52 seconds.
  • Para-swimmers R V V B K Budigina and Imam Ali reached the finals of the 100m freestyle S13 event.
  • Budigina secured third place in the heats, while Ali also advanced.

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, finishing joint 14th in heats here on Friday.

Nataraj, a two-time Olympian who holds multiple national records, clocked 25.52 seconds alongside Bermuda's Jack Harvey, just about making the semifinal start list, which comprises the top 16 from heats. The Indian was fifth in his eight-man heat.

 

In para-swimming, India's R V V B K Budigina and Imam Ali made the finals of 100m freestyle S13 event after all the eight swimmers who competed in the heats got through. While Budigina was third in the heats with a timing of 57.10sec, Ali was bottom of the heap with 1:05.32sec. The S13 classification is for athletes with visual impairments.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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