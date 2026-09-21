Srihari saves India's day in Asian Games swimming

Srihari Nataraj has made India proud by qualifying for the 50m backstroke final at the prestigious Asian Games, even as other Indian swimmers faced challenges in their respective heats.

Photograph: Srihari Nataraj/Instagram

Key Points Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games.

Nataraj clocked 25.37 seconds, securing a joint-ninth overall position.

Rishabh Das narrowly missed the 50m backstroke final, finishing 11th.

Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah did not advance in the men's 50m freestyle.

The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team also failed to qualify for the final.

Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday, but the rest of the Indian swimmers endured a disappointing day, failing to make it beyond the heats.

The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 seconds, the same as Homer Abbasi of Iran, to finish third in his heat and joint-ninth overall to book his place in the final.

Other Indian Swimmers' Performance

Rishabh Das, who finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41 seconds to narrowly miss the final. He finished 11th overall and was the reserve.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively, while South Korea's Youngbeom Kim set a new Games record with 21.71 second effort. Akash topped his heat in 23.43 seconds, while Geetesh clocked 23.57 seconds to finish last in his heat.

Danush Suresh too failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke final, finishing eighth in his heat and 22nd overall with a time of 1:03.46.

Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil also failed to make the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final. The Indian quartet finished ninth among 13 teams in 7:24.32. The top eight swimmers or teams qualify for the finals.