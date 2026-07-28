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Nataraj Advances In Backstroke, Prakash Exits Butterfly At CWG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 17:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games swimming competition as India's Srihari Nataraj secures a spot in the 100m backstroke semifinals, while veteran Sajan Prakash faces an early exit from the 50m butterfly event.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Nataraj finished 13th overall with a timing of 55.58 seconds in the Heats.
  • Veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to advance in the 50m butterfly event.
  • Prakash's performance in both 50m and 200m butterfly events was below his national record timings.
  • Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games.
India's Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke semifinals but veteran Sajan Prakash failed to go past the Heats of 50m butterfly event in the Commonwealth Games swimming competition here on Tuesday.

Nataraj finished fifth in his Heat and 13th overall with a timing of 55.58 seconds. The 16 fastest swimmers move ahead from the preliminary stage. The semifinals will be held later tonight. Nataraj, whose timing at the 50m mark was 26.26sec, has a personal best of 53.77 seconds, which is also the national record that he created in 2021.

Sajan Prakash's Disappointing Performance

Sajan, however, failed to qualify after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall. The 32-year-old, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, also a national record.

 

Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec. That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec.

The 25-year-old Nataraj, also a two-time Olympian, was a part of the Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team which could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending sixth in the final on Monday.

Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games - a bronze in the 50m freestyle S9 para event at New Delhi 2010.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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