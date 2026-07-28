India's Srihari Nataraj Qualifies For 100m Backstroke Semifinals At Commonwealth Games

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has successfully advanced to the 100m backstroke semifinals at the Commonwealth Games, while veteran Sajan Prakash faced an early exit in the 50m butterfly event, showcasing a day of mixed results for India in the pool.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Srihari Nataraj secured a spot in the 100m backstroke semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.

Veteran Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the Heats of the 50m butterfly event.

Nataraj's qualification marks a significant step for India in the ongoing swimming competition.

Para-swimmers R.V.V.B.K. Budigina and Ali Imam also advanced to the finals of the men's 50m freestyle.

The performances highlight India's mixed results in the Commonwealth Games swimming events.

India's Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke semifinals but veteran Sajan Prakash failed to go past the Heats of 50m butterfly event in the Commonwealth Games swimming competition here on Tuesday.

Nataraj finished fifth in his Heat and 13th overall with a timing of 55.58 seconds. The 16 fastest swimmers move ahead from the preliminary stage. The semifinals will be held later tonight.

Nataraj, whose timing at the 50m mark was 26.26sec, has a personal best of 53.77 seconds, which is also the national record that he created in 2021.

Sajan Prakash's Performance And Previous Events

Sajan, however, failed to qualify after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall.

The 32-year-old, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, also a national record.

Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec.

That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec.

The 25-year-old Nataraj, also a two-time Olympian, was a part of the Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team which could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending sixth in the final on Monday.

Indian Para-Swimmers Advance To Finals

In para-swimming, India's R.V.V.B.K. Budigina and Ali Imam also advanced to the finals of the men's 50m freestyle competition, qualifying sixth and eighth overall respectively.

While Budigina took 26.33sec to complete the race, Imam's timing read 28.41sec.

Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games -- a bronze in the 50m freestyle S9 para event at New Delhi 2010.