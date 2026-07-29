Commonwealth Games: Indian Swimmers' Semifinal Challenge Ends

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam concluded their Commonwealth Games campaigns without reaching the finals or securing podium finishes in their respective events.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Srihari Nataraj failed to qualify for the men's 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games.

Nataraj finished 12th overall in the semifinals, missing the cut-off by over a second.

Indian para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam did not secure podium finishes in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final.

Budigina and Imam finished sixth and eighth respectively in their final race.

The S13 classification is for visually impaired athletes in para-swimming.

India's Srihari Nataraj failed to qualify for the men's 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games after finishing 12th overall in the semifinals. Srihari clocked 55.52 seconds to place 12th among the 16 semifinalists, missing out on a spot in the eight-man final. The last qualifying spot went to Australia's Isaac Cooper, who finished in 54.58 seconds, leaving the Indian more than a second adrift of the cut-off.

Para Swimmers Also Miss Podium

Indian para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam missed out on a podium finish in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final, ending the race in sixth and eighth positions respectively. Budigina, who had qualified for the final in sixth place, clocked 25.68 seconds to finish at the same position in the medal race. Ali Imam also matched his qualifying position, ending eighth with a timing of 28.28 seconds.

Local favourite Stephen Clegg of Scotland claimed the gold medal with a winning time of 24.73 seconds, while South Africa's Nathan Hendricks took silver (24.84). Canada's Nicolas Guy Turbide completed the podium with a bronze medal (24.96). S13 classification is a para-swimming sport class for athletes with visual impairments.