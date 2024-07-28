News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Srihari, Dhinidhi fail to reach semis; Indian swimming campaign ends

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 19:30 IST
Shreehari Natarajan

IMAGE: India’s Srihari Nataraj in the men’s 100-meter backstroke preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

India's swimming campaign at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to progress to the semifinals of their respective events in Nanterre, France, on Sunday.

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event.

 

The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats qualify to the semifinals.

The performance was far from Nataraj's personal best of 53.77s and was considerably slower than his season best time of 54.68s.

Making her Olympic debut, 14-year-old Dhinidhi, the youngest member of the Indian contingent, did well to top her 200m women's freestyle heat.

Swimming in heat 1, which is the slowest heat, Dhinidhi touched the pads at 2:06.96. But the Indian finished 23rd out of 30 participants, which included three-time Olympic champion Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
