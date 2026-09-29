Asian Games: Murali Sreeshankar's Ankle Injury 'Not Serious'

India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar's ankle injury, sustained while winning a silver medal at the Asian Games, has been confirmed as non-serious, offering relief for his upcoming season.

Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar's ankle injury from the Asian Games is not severe, contrary to initial concerns.

The long jumper, who secured a silver medal, will undergo rest and rehabilitation.

Sreeshankar's father and coach, S Murali, confirmed the season is over, allowing time for recovery.

Rehabilitation options are being explored, potentially including Doha where he had previous surgery.

The ankle injury that star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar picked up while competing in the Asian Games is not as serious as it was initially thought to be and he is expected to be ready for the next season after some rest and rehabilitation, his father and coach S Murali said on Tuesday.

Sreeshankar won a silver on Monday with his second round jump of 8.07m but misfortune struck him as he hurt his ankle in his fourth attempt and opted out the last two attempts. He had also won a silver in the last edition.

Shi Yuhao of China won the gold with a jump of 8.17m while Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov claimed the bronze with an effort of 8.06m.

Recovery And Future Outlook

"It (Sreeshankar's injury) is not a serious one, it will be OK with proper rehabilitation and rest. Moreover, the season is over and there is no competition left," Murali told PTI.

"Only thing is that, he (Sreeshankar) will not be able to have some relaxation, enjoyment after a tough season. We have a travelled a lot this year for his training and competition. It's hectic and sometimes tiring," he added.

The senior Sreeshankar said that they are still figuring out where to undergo the rehabilitation. One option, he said, could be in Doha where Sreeshankar underwent a successful knee surgery in 2024.

"Also, we have relatives in Doha. But we will sort it out where to do his rehabilitation," he said.

In a twitter post uploaded by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) just after he won a silver on Monday, Sreeshankar was heard saying that his ankle injury was "really bad."

"Very unfortunate, I think I have sprained my ankle very bad. It is very bad, really bad. I can't stand right now," he said.