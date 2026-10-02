Sreeshankar Reflects On Asian Games Silver, Sets Sights On 2028 Gold

Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar, fresh off his Asian Games silver medal despite an injury, is now confidently setting his sights on a major gold at the 2028 Olympics, reflecting on the challenging conditions and close competition.

Key Points M Sreeshankar won a silver medal in long jump at the Asian Games despite sustaining an injury during his fourth attempt.

He views this fourth career silver as a stepping stone towards achieving a major gold medal, with aspirations for the 2028 Olympics.

Challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain and humidity, made the competition unpredictable and required athletes to adapt.

Sreeshankar's 8.07m jump was satisfactory given the circumstances, with the top positions separated by just one centimetre.

Cramping muscles from his third attempt forced him to approach subsequent jumps cautiously to prevent further injury.

Asian Games silver medallist long jumper M Sreeshankar on Friday expressed confidence that his fourth career silver medal would eventually pave the way for a major gold, saying he hoped to achieve the feat in 2028.

Sreeshankar won the silver medal at the Asian Games in Japan despite suffering an injury during his fourth attempt.

Reflecting On The Asian Games Performance

Speaking to reporters at his residence after returning from Japan, Sreeshankar said his physical condition and preparation were good enough for an 8.20m-plus jump, but a slip while attempting the distance affected his performance.

"My body condition was really, really good. I had all the conditions required to jump 8.20m+. So, during the jump aimed at reaching 8.20m, my leg went a bit forward, and I suddenly slipped and fell like Superman," he said.

Aspirations For Future Gold

Calling it his fourth silver medal, Sreeshankar said he had missed gold by very narrow margins on previous occasions but believed those experiences were leading him towards a major triumph.

"This is my fourth silver medal. All of them were missed by very, very small margins. But I believe all this is leading up to a big medal. If I get a gold in 2028, then everything will be compensated, for sure," he said.

Overcoming Challenging Conditions

Asked whether winning the medal was a stroke of luck, Sreeshankar said the difficult weather conditions had made the competition unpredictable.

"Definitely. Because in these weather conditions, the performance could go either way. It was raining heavily, but alongside the rain, it was also humid. So, jumping above 8 metres gave me good confidence," he said.

He said he had expected jumps in the range of 8.10m or 8.15m but felt his 8.07m effort was satisfactory under the circumstances.

The heat, humidity and rain had caused cramps among several athletes, making the ability to adapt to the conditions crucial to winning a medal, he said.

"In these major competitions, whoever can overcome and adapt to that particular situation gets the medal," he said.

Close Competition And Injury Management

Sreeshankar noted that all five athletes in the competition had previously recorded jumps of around 8.30m or 8.40m, making it a closely contested event.

"My preparation was better, so because of that, and also I had great luck. Having great luck means it was huge luck. Because I couldn't do three jumps, yet I still got silver," he said.

He said the athletes finishing behind him had recorded jumps of 8.05m and 8.06m, with the second, third and fourth positions separated by just one centimetre.

Sreeshankar said his muscles began cramping from his third attempt, forcing him to approach the jump cautiously to avoid aggravating the injury.

"I only had the intention of just completing that jump. If I applied too much force, those cramped muscles might have led to further injury. So, I had to take that attempt very easily," he said.

Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody also visited Sreeshankar's residence to congratulate him on his feat.