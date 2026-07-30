Sreeshankar conquers injury and history with 2nd Commonwealth Games podium finish

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has made history by becoming the country's first double medallist at the Commonwealth Games, securing a silver medal in a remarkable comeback from a career-threatening injury.

IMAGE: M Sreeshankar celebrates after finishing second in the men's long jump final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar is the first Indian to win two medals in Commonwealth Games long jump history.

He secured a silver medal with a best leap of 8.09 metres, adding to his 2022 Birmingham silver.

This achievement marks a significant comeback after a ruptured patellar tendon injury in April 2024 threatened his career and Olympic aspirations.

Sreeshankar demonstrated consistent form, opening with 8.03m and improving to 8.09m, despite strong competition from gold medallist Tajay Gayle.

His performance highlights a strong resurgence, having consistently jumped over 8m this year, including a season's best of 8.38m.

Murali Sreeshankar added another chapter to Indian athletics history on Wednesday, becoming the country's first double medallist in Commonwealth Games with a long jump silver.

Having claimed silver in Birmingham in 2022, the 27-year-old added another medal to his collection after producing a best leap of 8.09 metres, capping an emotional comeback from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career.

Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

Sreeshankar's Historic Commonwealth Games Performance

IMAGE: M Sreeshankar clinched silver with his second attempt of 8.09 metres. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica clinched the gold with a best jump of 8.15m while local favourite Stephen Mackenzie grabbed the last spot on the podium with an 8.08m effort.



The medal was especially sweet considering where Sreeshankar stood just over a year ago.

A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris and raising doubts over whether he could ever return to his explosive best. But here, he gave another emphatic statement of his comeback.

Overcoming Career-Threatening Injury

Competing in only his second Commonwealth Games after missing the 2018 edition, Sreeshankar opened confidently with a leap of 8.03m before stretching it to 8.09m in his second attempt to move into the lead.

The advantage proved short-lived as Jamaica's Gayle responded with an 8.15m effort to seize top spot. Sreeshankar then endured two fouls as he searched for a bigger jump before managing 7.94m in his fifth attempt.



The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year. He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.