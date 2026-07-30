Murali Sreeshankar Secures Historic Second Commonwealth Games Long Jump Silver Medal

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has etched his name in history by becoming the first double medallist in Commonwealth Games long jump, securing a silver medal in Glasgow following a remarkable comeback from a career-threatening injury.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals, securing silver in Glasgow.

This silver medal marks a significant comeback for Sreeshankar after a career-threatening knee injury in April 2024.

He achieved a best leap of 8.09 metres, adding to his Birmingham 2022 silver.

Sreeshankar expressed mixed feelings, happy to represent India but disappointed not to win gold, aiming for Asian Games success.

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle won gold with 8.15m, while Stephen Mackenzie took bronze with 8.08m.

Murali Sreeshankar added another chapter to Indian athletics history on Wednesday, becoming the country's first long jump double medallist in Commonwealth Games with a silver here. Having claimed silver in Birmingham in 2022, the 27-year-old added another medal to his collection after producing a best leap of 8.09 metres, capping an emotional comeback from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career. Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

Sreeshankar's Emotional Comeback And Aspirations

Sreeshankar was understandably elated. "Very happy, very grateful for being here as well. Very grateful for being able to represent India at the global stage ever again. "Two years ago, I didn't think that probably I'll be in Glasgow and represent my country. But thankful to God and I'm here winning a silver medal for my country yet again," he said. The Kerala man, however, could not hide his disappointment of not being able to bag a gold medal this time. "I wanted to redeem the silver medal from Birmingham to gold. So, I am not satisfied with my performance. I have to keep improving my game, keep improving my skills." But he hoped that he could build some momentum for the upcoming Asian Games. "I have to work on my technique. But I feel that this is like a stepping stone, it will add confidence going ahead for the Asian Games," he noted.

Competition Highlights And Injury Recovery

Former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica clinched the gold with a best jump of 8.15m, while local favourite Stephen Mackenzie grabbed the last spot on the podium with an 8.08m effort. The medal was especially sweet considering where Sreeshankar stood just over a year ago. A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris and raising doubts over whether he could ever return to his explosive best. But here, he gave another emphatic statement of his comeback.

Performance Details And Future Outlook

Competing in only his second Commonwealth Games after missing the 2018 edition, Sreeshankar opened confidently with a leap of 8.03m before stretching it to 8.09m in his second attempt to move into the lead. The advantage proved short-lived as Jamaica's Gayle responded with an 8.15m effort to seize top spot. Sreeshankar then endured two fouls as he searched for a bigger jump before managing 7.94m in his fifth attempt. The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year. He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. The other Indian in the competition Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m, achieved in his opening attempt.