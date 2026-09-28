Sreeshankar battles pain to win Asiad long jump silver

Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar has added a silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games, further boosting the nation's impressive athletics performance alongside other medal winners like Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar in action during the men's long jump final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar secured a silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games with a best effort of 8.07m.

Sreeshankar sustained an ankle injury during his fourth attempt, preventing further jumps.

China's Yuhao Shi won gold (8.17m) and Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov took bronze (8.06m).

Other Indian athletes, Parul Chaudhary (women's 5000m bronze), Gulveer Singh (men's 1500m silver), and Vithya Ramraj (women's 400m hurdles bronze), also added to India's medal count.

Parul Chaudhary's bronze was her second medal at the Games, following a bronze in the 3000m steeplechase.

Murali Sreeshankar continued India's medal-winning run in athletics at the Asian Games with a silver in the men's long jump event.

Sreeshankar's Silver And Injury

The 27-year-old from Palakkad, who had won a silver medal at the last edition in Hangzhou and at this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, produced a best effort of 8.07m in his second attempt to move into medal contention.

He could not take his last two attempts after hurting his ankle in the fourth try and finished behind China's Yuhao Shi, who produced a season-best 8.17m to claim the gold medal.

Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov claimed the bronze with an effort of 8.06m.

This was after Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze in the women's 5000m final following fellow long-distance runner Gulveer Singh's silver medal in the men's 1500m final with a personal best effort of 3:36.72 and Vithya Ramraj's bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event.

Chaudhary, the 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had won gold at Hangzhou in 2023, clocked 15:14.61 to finish third behind gold medallist Winfred Yavi of Bahrain (15:10.18) and silver medallist Nozomi Tanaka of Japan (15:11.65).

It was Chaudhary's second medal of the Games, following her bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Sunday.

Seema, who had won a bronze in the women's 10,000m, finished sixth after clocking 15:35.06.