Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong Share Points In Thrilling I-League Clash

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Shillong Lajong FC played to an exciting 1-1 draw in the I-League, intensifying the championship race as Diamond Harbour edges closer to the title.

Key Points Sreenidi Deccan and Shillong Lajong draw 1-1 in a crucial I-League championship phase match.

David Castaneda's early goal for Sreenidi Deccan was cancelled out by Phrangki Buam's penalty for Shillong Lajong.

The draw leaves both teams trailing Diamond Harbour in the I-League title race.

Goalkeepers Kamaljit Singh and Ranit Sarkar made crucial saves in a thrilling finish.

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Shillong Lajong FC played out a 1-1 draw in a championship phase fixture of the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

David Castaneda gave Deccan Warriors the lead in the ninth minute which was cancelled by a penalty converted by Phrangki Buam in the second half.

Rudra Ved of Shillong Lajong was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

The result meant that both sides have 22 points each with just two matches remaining, and Diamond Harbour, who are currently with 28 points, can wrap up the title in their next match on May 17 against Dempo SC if they secure just a point.

Early Lead for Sreenidi Deccan

The home side capitalised on their early pressure to take the lead in the ninth minute at the Deccan Arena.

A cross from the left wing was initially cleared by Rudra Ved, but Lalromawia recycled the ball back into the danger area. Castaneda then produced an acrobatic finish past the diving goalkeeper to score his third goal of the championship phase.

Lalromawia created a couple of openings with his pace and trickery, but the Lajong defence remained composed to deal with the danger. Fabrice Kah then tested Ranit Sarkar with a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper palmed the effort away before the rebound was cleared to safety.

At the other end, Figo Syndai's free-kick was comfortably gathered by the goalkeeper, marking Shillong Lajong's only shot on target in the opening half hour.

Shillong Lajong's Tactical Shift and Equaliser

Shillong Lajong began the second half with a noticeable change in their attacking approach, keeping the ball on the ground and relying on short passing combinations that forced Sreenidi Deccan out of shape defensively. The tactical shift eventually brought the equaliser just before the hour mark.

Everbrightson Sana dropped deep to collect the ball before threading a through pass into the path of Phrangki Buam. The forward's first touch was slightly loose, giving Lalthankhuma an opportunity to clear, but the defender missed the ball and brought down Buam in the process. Phrangki stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty to level the scores.

Thrilling End to the Match

Lajong continued to push for a winner and looked the more threatening side going forward. Their best opportunity came from a well-worked set-piece as right-back Kitboklang Khyriem delivered a cross that was headed into the path of Kenstar Kharshong. The captain controlled the ball well, but his left-footed effort was brilliantly saved by Kamaljit Singh.

Both sides pushed for a winner knowing that a draw will not help them in the title race and the last minutes of injury time saw a breath-taking end-to-end football with the best chances coming inside this period. Hadi Idrissou headed a corner kick into the bottom corner but Ranit Sarkar dived low to keep the defender's attempt out.

At the other end, substitute Jakob Vanlalhimpuia broke the off-side trap to receive a through pass from Damaitphang Lyngdoh. The striker, in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, tried to dribble past him but was denied by the experienced Kamaljit.

Kamaljit then released the ball quickly which found Sreenidi striker Paulo Cezar who had the goal at his sights but the substitute's shot was brilliantly blocked by the defender. The home side had one more chance to steal the game in the end, but it was once again denied by the goalkeeper.