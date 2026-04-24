Sreenidi Deccan Snatch Dramatic Win Against Rajasthan United

Sreenidi Deccan FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Rajasthan United in the IFL 2025-26 Championship Phase, scoring two goals in stoppage time to snatch the win.

Key Points Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in a dramatic IFL match.

Two late goals in stoppage time secured the win for Sreenidi Deccan.

Rajasthan United played with 10 men after Shafeel PP's red card in the 60th minute.

Isaac Nortey scored a stunning free-kick to give Rajasthan United the lead.

The win moves Sreenidi Deccan to second place in the IFL Championship Phase.

Two goals in stoppage time inside three minutes saw Sreenidi Deccan FC pull off a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Rajasthan United FC in their IFL 2025-26 Championship Phase encounter, here on Friday.

The win lifted Sreenidi Deccan to second place, while Rajasthan United stayed fourth, their title hopes taking a major hit after losing from a winning position following Shafeel PP's red card.

The match began cautiously, with Sreenidi dominating early possession before Rajasthan settled into the contest.

Key Moments In The IFL Clash

The hosts came close in the 16th minute when Gerard Artigas fired just over, while at the other end, goalkeeper James Kithan made a fine save to deny David Castaneda in the 24th minute.

Rajasthan's best chance of the first half came in the 37th minute when Artigas struck the crossbar from close range after a pass from Naoba Meitei, leaving the scores level at the break.

Rajasthan United Take The Lead

Rajasthan United took the lead in the 54th minute through Isaac Nortey, who scored with a stunning long-range free-kick that flew into the top corner.

The turning point came in the 60th minute when Shafeel PP was sent off for pushing Deepak, leaving the hosts to defend with ten men for the final half hour.

Sreenidi Deccan's Stoppage Time Comeback

Despite being a man down, Rajasthan defended resolutely, with Abdul Samed Ango and Nortey holding firm at the back as Sreenidi struggled to create clear chances.

However, the resistance broke in stoppage time. Habib Idrissou equalised in the 90'+2 minute with a composed header from a long throw.

Three minutes later, Castaneda completed the turnaround with a superb 30-yard free-kick into the top corner, sealing victory.

The result gives Sreenidi crucial momentum in the Championship Phase, while Rajasthan United were left to rue missed chances and a costly lapse in discipline.