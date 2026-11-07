I-League: Real Kashmir And Sreenidi Deccan Share Points

Discover how Real Kashmir FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC battled to an exciting 1-1 draw in their Indian Football League encounter on Saturday, impacting their positions in the I-League standings.

Key Points Real Kashmir FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC played an entertaining 1-1 draw in their Indian Football League match on Saturday.

Thabiso Nelson Brown scored Real Kashmir's first goal of the season in the 19th minute.

David Castaneda Munoz equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 52nd minute with a well-worked team goal.

Sreenidi Deccan moved to third position on the table, while Real Kashmir opened their account with one point.

Real Kashmir came close to a late winner in the 80th minute, but Sreenidi goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh made a crucial save.

Real Kashmir FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their Indian Football League match on Saturday. Lesotho forward Thabiso Nelson Brown, who was named the Man of the Match for his goal, put the Snow Leopards ahead in the 19th minute with their first strike of the season, before Colombian striker David Castaneda Munoz restored parity for the Deccan Warriors in the 52nd minute as both sides settled for a point apiece.

With this result, Sreenidi Deccan moved into third position on the table, while Real Kashmir opened their account with one point to move into eighth position above Samaleswari SC.

Real Kashmir's Early Dominance

Real Kashmir began the match on a fluid note, stringing together attacks in the opening quarter through midfielders Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Lalawmpuia Sailo (Omoma), and Mohit Mittal alongside Under-22 forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan.

The Snow Leopards earned a dangerous free-kick in the 10th minute right on the edge of the six-yard box, though the Sreenidi backline of Pritam Kotal, Gurmukh Singh, Nishu Kumar, and Jagdeep Singh managed to survive the scare in a major let-off for the visitors.

Real Kashmir's early pressure finally told in the 19th minute following a spectacular delivery from Omoma. Trinidad and Tobago striker and captain Marcus Leric Jr Joseph rose to meet the cross with a firm header that was saved by Sreenidi goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, but the rebound fell kindly in front of Thabiso Nelson Brown, who produced a clinical finish to open the Snow Leopards' scoring account for the season.

Sreenidi Deccan Fights Back

In the second half , Sreenidi Deccan draw level in the 52nd minute through a well-worked team goal. Portuguese playmaker Adriano Duarte Castanheira sparked the move with a top-notch run before linking up with defender Jagdeep Singh, who whipped in a superb cross for David Castaneda to power a header past a helpless Susnata Malik.

Late Drama And Shared Points

The Snow Leopards came agonisingly close to regaining the lead in the 80th minute from a corner kick, when Brown connected with an attempt towards goal, only for Kamaljit Singh to produce the save of the match by palming the ball away to keep the scores level.