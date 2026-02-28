Sreenidi Deccan FC Secures Narrow Victory Over Diamond Harbour

Sreenidi Deccan FC emerged victorious against Diamond Harbour FC in a tightly contested Indian Football League match, highlighted by a decisive goal from Fabrice Kah and a game-winning penalty save by Aryan Niraj Lamba.

Key Points Sreenidi Deccan FC registered a hard-fought victory against Diamond Harbour FC 1-0 in their IFL match.

Fabrice Kah scored the only goal of the match for Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Sreenidi Deccan's goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba saved a crucial penalty in the 72nd minute.

Sreenidi Deccan FC edged past debutants Diamond Harbour FC by a solitary goal in an Indian Football League (IFL) match at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Cameroonian midfielder Fabrice Kah struck on the hour mark for the Hyderabad-based side, a goal that ultimately proved decisive in an early-season contest of significance.

Diamond Harbour were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to draw level from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, but substitute goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba emerged as the hero, producing a superb save to ensure Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto's side departed with all three points.

The hosts set the tempo early, enjoying the bulk of possession, but genuine clear-cut opportunities remained scarce as both sides were wary of conceding.

Sreenidi Deccan stayed compact at the back, soaking up the pressure with discipline. At the other end, the visitors responded with counter-attacks and from set-pieces, registering three shots on target and winning three corners before the interval.

The first half ended goalless, but Sreenidi Deccan were dealt a significant blow midway through the opening period. First-choice goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy suffered a non-contact muscle injury and was forced off with Aryan Niraj Lamba coming on in his place.

Fabrice Kah Scores Winner In 60th Minute

The breakthrough arrived on the hour mark. Lalromawia whipped in a superbly flighted corner that picked out David Castaneda unmarked inside the area. Castaneda's initial header was parried by Diamond Harbour goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, but the rebound fell kindly to Kah, who reacted quickest to steer home and hand Sreenidi a 1-0 lead.

Diamond Harbour head coach Vicuna responded with attacking substitutions, bringing on Hugo Diaz Rodriguez and Halicharan Narzary.

The move almost paid dividends in the 72nd minute when Diamond Harbour were awarded a penalty after Jobby Justin was brought down in the box following an overran challenge by Sreenidi defender Jagdeep Singh.

Substitute goalkeeper Lamba, however, emerged as the saviour for Sreenidi, perfectly judging the spot-kick taken by Mikel Kortazar to deny the hosts.

Following the penalty scare, Vaz Pinto bolstered his defence in the 78th minute, introducing Deepak DP and Brandon Vanlalremdika in place of Lalromawia and Hadi Idrissou, respectively.

With a hefty ten minutes added on after regulation 90, Diamond Harbour threw caution to the wind and piled relentless pressure on the visitors' penalty area.

However, Sreenidi Deccan defended perfectly on the late onslaughts to preserve their clean sheet and secure a crucial away victory.