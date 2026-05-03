Sreenidi Deccan Secure Victory Over Diamond Harbour FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC secured a 2-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the I-League, showcasing a strong performance despite Diamond Harbour's resilience.

Key Points Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Diamond Harbour FC 2-1 in a crucial I-League match.

Brandon Vanlalremdika and David Castaneda scored for Sreenidi Deccan in the first half.

Diamond Harbour FC played with 10 men after an early red card to Sunday Afolabi.

Hugo Diaz scored a penalty for Diamond Harbour FC in the second half.

Sreenidi Deccan's victory closes the gap on league leaders Diamond Harbour in the I-League standings.

Brandon Vanlalremdika and David Castaneda produced two first half goals as Sreenidi Deccan FC secured three points against league leaders Diamond Harbour FC with a 2-1 at the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

The Deccan Warriors took the lead in the 44th minute through a brilliant free-kick by Vanlalremdika and doubled the lead in added time of the first half through Castaneda.

Hugo Diaz reduced the deficit in the second half with a penalty conversion at the Kalyani Stadium.

With the crucial win, Sreenidi Deccan took their points tally to 21 and are placed third, while Diamond Harbour remained at the top with 25 points.

Vanlalremdika was adjudged player of the match.

Early Red Card Impacts Diamond Harbour's Strategy

Diamond Harbour were reduced to 10 men within the opening 45 seconds after Sunday Afolabi was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Ajay Chhetri.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Diamond Harbour dominated possession and continued to look threatening in attack. Ramdinthara tested Kamaljit Singh with a powerful left-footed effort, but the shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

Moments later, Mikel Kortazar drilled in a low cross at the end of a set-piece routine, but it was deflected away before it could reach Jobby Justin.

The home side created the best chance of the half just before the drinks break. Jobby shrugged off his marker to create space inside the box from a cross on the right wing, and the ball fell kindly for Hugo Diaz, whose effort was brilliantly saved by Kamaljit Singh with the 31-year-old goalkeeper showing sharp reflexes to push the shot over the crossbar.

Sreenidi Deccan's First-Half Dominance

Sreenidi Deccan needed a moment of brilliance and Vanlalremdika, who had won the free-kick after being brought down by Kortazar, stepped up and curled a superb effort into the top-right corner beyond the diving reach of Dheeraj Singh.

The Warriors doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time through Castaneda. The Colombian drove forward with the ball into the box and, with the defenders backing off, unleashed a powerful strike that flew past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Diamond Harbour's Second-Half Fightback

Diamond Harbour began the second half on the front foot. They were awarded a penalty after Hadi Idrissou handled the ball inside the box. Hugo Diaz stepped up to take the penalty and converted with a powerful strike past Kamaljit Singh.

Kibu Vicuna responded immediately after the goal with a triple substitution, introducing Bryce Miranda, Paul Ramfangzauva and Kevin Ademola to add fresh energy in attack.

The changes had an instant impact as Antonio Moyano combined well with Bryce and Ademola, with the latter unable to keep his header down from Bryce's cross.

Deccan Warriors Secure the Win

The Deccan Warriors opted to sit deep inside their own half in the final quarter of the game, inviting pressure as Diamond Harbour increased their attacking intent in search of an equaliser.

Jobby came close with a header, but the striker directed his effort wide of the post, while substitute Lalliansanga Renthlei saw his long-range strike whistle narrowly past the target.

Bryce Miranda, who looked lively down the left flank after coming on, delivered a wonderful cross for Ademola in the final minute of regulation time, but the Colombian's effort was palmed away by Kamaljit Singh.

In the end, the Deccan Warriors held on to secure three crucial points and close the gap on the league leaders.