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Home  » Sports » Sreenidi Deccan FC Edge Chanmari FC In I-League

Sreenidi Deccan FC Edge Chanmari FC In I-League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 16, 2026 21:47 IST

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Sreenidi Deccan FC's narrow 2-1 victory over Chanmari FC keeps their Indian Football League title aspirations alive, showcasing a thrilling match in the ongoing competition.

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club

Key Points

  • Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Chanmari FC 2-1 to stay in contention for the Indian Football League title.
  • Lalromawia and David Castaneda scored early goals for Sreenidi Deccan, giving them a crucial lead.
  • Marlon Rangel scored for Chanmari FC, but it wasn't enough to overcome Sreenidi's strong defence.
  • Sreenidi Deccan's victory keeps their hopes alive in the competitive Indian Football League title race.

Sreenidi Deccan FC edged Chanmari FC 2-1 to keep their title hopes alive in the Indian Football League in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Heading into the contest knowing that only a win would keep their title hopes alive, the Deccan Warriors raced to a two-goal lead through Lalromawia and David Castaneda inside 23 minutes while Marlon Rangel scored for the visitors in the 27th minute.

 

Early Goals Set the Tone

Sreenidi Deccan began the match at a high tempo and took the lead in the 10th minute. Fabrice Kah delivered a cross into the box which was chested down by Castaneda for Brandon Vanlalremdika, whose scuffed shot fortunately rolled into the path of Lalromawia.

The forward made no mistake from close range and slotted the ball into the back of the net. A couple of minutes later, Kah found the net himself, but the goal was ruled offside.

Castaneda Extends the Lead

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute through a swift counter-attack. Kah skipped past the challenge of two defenders on the left flank before drilling in a low cross towards the edge of the box which found Castaneda.

The striker unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that nestled into the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Chanmari Responds

Chanmari halved the deficit just four minutes later after Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh failed to deal with a direct free-kick from centre-back Marlon Rangel.

The defender's effort from nearly 30 yards slipped through the experienced goalkeeper's hands and into the back of the net.

Sreenidi Secures the Win

The first half flew by with both teams playing entertaining attacking football, as Sreenidi looked to improve their goal difference while Chanmari pushed hard for an equaliser.

The home side slowed the tempo in the second half, allowing Chanmari more possession and inviting them forward. The visitors produced the first effort after the restart with a long-range strike that was comfortably gathered by Kamaljit Singh, who looked composed after his earlier mistake in the first half.

The visitors could not mount any strong challenge as Sreenidi were comfortable in defence and eventually saw out the game to keep their title hopes alive.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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