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Home  » Sports » Fabrice Kah's Goal Secures Victory for Sreenidi Deccan Against Gokulam Kerala

Fabrice Kah's Goal Secures Victory for Sreenidi Deccan Against Gokulam Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 14, 2026 19:38 IST

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Fabrice Kah's decisive goal propelled Sreenidi Deccan FC to a narrow 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in a closely fought I-League encounter, showcasing strategic gameplay and defensive resilience.

Key Points

  • Fabrice Kah's second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Sreenidi Deccan FC against Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League.
  • Sreenidi Deccan's win provisionally lifts them to the top of the I-League table.
  • The first half was tightly contested, with both teams displaying strong defensive organisation.
  • Set-pieces provided the best opportunities in the first half, but neither side could capitalise.
  • Gokulam Kerala struggled to break down Sreenidi's defence, failing to create clear chances.

A second-half strike by Fabrice Kah ensured Sreenidi Deccan FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the Indian Football League here on Saturday.

Sreenidi Deccan provisionally climbed to the top of the table with six points from three matches while Gokulam Kerala dropped to 10th with two points from three matches.

 

The first half saw both sides jostling for possession in midfield, with neither able to create clear openings for their attackers. It was a tightly-contested period in which both teams maintained strong defensive organisation, leaving chances from open play at a premium.

Set-pieces provided the best opportunities for either side to break the deadlock. David Castaneda and Hadi Idrissou both missed free headers from corner kicks for the visitors, while the Malabarians also came closest to scoring from similar situations.

Second Half Breakthrough

The visitors began the second half on the front foot, showing greater intent in the attacking third, and broke the deadlock nine minutes after the restart.

Castaneda received the ball on the edge of the box but was held up by Amid Arezou, who was blocking his path. The Colombian managed to roll the ball across the six-yard box, catching the defenders off guard, and Fabrice Kah reacted quickest to bundle it into the back of the net.

Abhijith K could have doubled the lead moments later, but the former Gokulam player scuffed his left-footed effort from inside the box after being played into space by Lalromawia.

Substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika had earlier produced a clever dummy to create the opening for him.

At the other end, the Malabarians found it difficult to break down the Sreenidi defence, and Kamaljit remained largely untroubled in goal as the home side struggled to create clear opportunities with time running out.

In the end, Sreenidi Deccan held on to their slender lead to secure their second win of the season.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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