Sreenidi Deccan Secure Victory Over Rajasthan United in Dramatic I-League Encounter

Sreenidi Deccan FC emerged victorious against Rajasthan United in a dramatic I-League match, marked by red cards and stunning goals, impacting the league standings.

Key Points Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Rajasthan United 2-1 in a tightly contested I-League match.

The match saw both teams reduced to 10 players, impacting the flow and strategy of the game.

Brandon Vanlalremdika's stunning strike gave Sreenidi Deccan an early lead.

Lalthankhuma's late goal secured the victory for Sreenidi Deccan, solidifying their position in the top six.

Rajasthan United's Issac Nortey scored a header but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

Sreenidi Deccan FC edged past Rajasthan United 2-1 to secure three crucial points in a match which saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

Brandon Vanlalremdika (17') and Lalthankhuma (84') scored for the home side, while Issac Nortey (73') found the net for Rajasthan United. P.P. Shafeel was shown a red card in the 48th minute, while Lalromawia was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Sreenidi Deccan occupy the second spot temporarily with 15 points from eight matches, while Rajasthan United are in third place with 14 points.

The home side looked the sharper of the two in the early exchanges, with Rajasthan United appearing a bit unorganised following the numerous changes to their lineup. Vanlalremdika was particularly lively in midfield and had an early effort from distance blocked after being afforded too much space.

The Rajasthan defence repeated the same mistake soon after, once again allowing Brandon time on the ball in midfield, and he made them pay in the 17th minute. Driving forward after receiving possession, he unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that flew past the goalkeeper, who was left rooted to the spot.

The visitors responded well after going behind, asserting themselves in the opposition half and putting the defence under sustained pressure.

Thomyo Shimray beat his marker for pace down the left flank and delivered a dangerous low cross, which was cleared by Muhammad Hammad with a crucial last-ditch intervention.

The visitors' best chance of the first half came midway through the period. Thomyo Shimray, who was lively on the wing, delivered an excellent cross on a plate for Gerard Artigas.

The Spaniard, left unmarked inside the box, attempted to guide a side-footed finish past the goalkeeper but scuffed his effort, sending it wide of the target.

Rajasthan continued to apply pressure, while the home side remained content to sit back, defend their lead, and look to hit on the counter.

Sreenidi Deccan held firm at the back, protecting their box well and denying the opposition any further clear chances as they carried their slender one-goal advantage into the break.

Red Cards Change the Game

Rajasthan United were reduced to 10 men just three minutes after the restart. Defender Shafeel PP, in an attempt to win an aerial duel, swung his arm into the head of Lalromawia, leaving the referee with no option but to issue a straight red card.

Despite being a man down, the visitors created the clearer chances and looked particularly dangerous from set pieces. Issac Nortey and Akashdeep Singh both struck the post after getting on the end of corner deliveries, with the former also failing to hit the target from close range.

The sustained pressure eventually paid off as the Desert Warriors found the equaliser from a set piece. Issac Nortey rose above his marker to power a header from Jonathan Fernandes' corner past the goalkeeper.

Parity in numbers was restored soon after the goal as Sreenidi Deccan were also reduced to 10 men, with Lalromawia sent off after receiving his second booking of the game. However, this seemed to favour the home side, who looked more threatening in attack once both teams were level in numbers.

Sreenidi Deccan Secures the Win

The Deccan Warriors took the lead seven minutes from time with another effort from distance. Lalthankhuma received the ball at the edge of the box and, with minimal backlift, unleashed a powerful strike that beat goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri and found the back of the net.

The second goal proved decisive, as the home side secured their fourth win of the season and confirmed their place in the top six ahead of the second round of matches.