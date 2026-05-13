PR Sreejesh Criticises Hockey India Over Foreign Coach Preference

PR Sreejesh, the former India goalkeeper, has publicly criticised Hockey India for favouring a foreign coach over him for the U-21 team, despite his successful track record and the team's podium finishes.

Photograph: P R Sreejesh/X

Key Points PR Sreejesh expresses frustration over being removed as India U-21 hockey team head coach.

Sreejesh questions Hockey India's preference for foreign coaches despite his team's success.

During Sreejesh's tenure, the U-21 team secured five podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze.

Sreejesh highlights conflicting messages from Hockey India regarding the development of Indian coaches.

Two-time Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh on Wednesday expressed frustration after being removed as head coach of the India U-21 hockey team, alleging that Hockey India wanted to appoint a foreign coach despite the team's successful run under him.

The former India goalkeeper took to social media platform 'X' to question the decision of the sport's governing body.

Sreejesh's Coaching Career and Achievements

"It's seems like My coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal," he tweeted.

"I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach."

Hockey India's Preference for Foreign Coaches

Sreejesh, who won Olympic bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games before retiring from international hockey, questioned Hockey India's apparent preference for overseas coaches.

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men's team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches -- Can't Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?" said Sreejesh, whose contract had ended in December last year and who had reapplied for the position.

Government Support for Indian Coaches

"On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, 'Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.'

"However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams."

Sreejesh's Tenure Highlights

During his tenure with the under-21 side, India reached the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup, won bronze at the Junior World Cup on home soil and clinched the gold medal at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat.