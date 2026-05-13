Sreejesh Voices Frustration Over Hockey India's Coaching Decisions

Former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is questioning Hockey India's preference for foreign coaches after being removed from his role as junior men's team coach despite a successful tenure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points PR Sreejesh expresses frustration over his removal as junior men's hockey coach after a successful 17-month tenure.

Sreejesh questions Hockey India's preference for foreign coaches despite his achievements, including five medals in five tournaments.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey clarifies that Sreejesh's contract ended as per schedule and a new coach was selected through a formal process.

Tirkey states that Sreejesh was offered the role of coach for the development team, which he declined.

Frederic Soyez, former coach of France, is the frontrunner for the head coach position of India's Under-21 men's hockey team.

Former India goalkeeper and junior men's team coach PR Sreejesh on Wednesday publicly expressed his frustration over being removed from his role after just 17 months, questioning Hockey India's preference for foreign coaches despite his successful stint, a charge rejected by the national governing body.

In a strongly-worded social media post, Sreejesh said that his tenure was brought to an end despite winning five medals in as many tournaments during his tenure which ended after the junior World Cup in November-December last year.

Hockey India chose to advertise the post instead of extending Sreejesh's contract. He had re-applied for the job after first getting the position in August 2024.

"It's seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal," Sreejesh posted on X.

"I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach."

Hockey India Responds to Sreejesh's Claims

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, however, clarified that Sreejesh was not "fired" from his coaching role, stating that his tenure ended in December 2025 as per contract and that a new appointment was made following a formal selection process.

"Hockey India would like to officially state that the coaching term for P.R. Sreejesh was officially concluded as per contract in December 2025. After this, as per protocol the position was advertised and applicants were shortlisted and finalised as per a proper selection process basis merit," Tirkey said in a statement issued by HI.

"A coach with distinguished qualification has been selected as a result of this process and will be announced shortly."

Tirkey also said that Sreejesh had been offered the role of coach for the development team. He said Sreejesh refused to take up the role.

"We have in no terms 'fired' Sreejesh and in fact had offered him the position of Coach for the Development team which plays a critical role for LA 28 and the next olympic cycle as well.

"This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept this position despite being asked to reconsider the decision."

A Hockey India source said that Sreejesh was also offered the role of senior men's team goalkeeping coach.

Sreejesh Questions Preference for Overseas Coaches

Sreejesh, considered one of India's greatest goal keepers, questioned HI's apparent preference for overseas coaches.

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men's team (Craig Fulton) prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level.

"Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches -- Can't Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?," said Sreejesh.

The 38 year-old had won Olympic bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games before retiring from international hockey.

"On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, 'Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.'

"However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams," he added.

Hockey India Defends Coaching Development Programme

Tirkey, a former India captain and defender, rejected the comments and said no such communication had ever been made to Sreejesh.

"In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach. We are collectively working towards the vision of our government to build a pathway towards 2036 and a big part of that process is to develop our Indian coaching talent," he said.

"Development of the grassroots and homegrown coaches has always been central to the interests of Hockey India as a national sports federation. Hockey India's coaching pathway program has certified over 600 homegrown coaches so far and the program has had a nationwide impact.

"We have in fact aligned Indian coaches to our chief coaches in our training camps to enhance their exposure and skills further. Hockey India remains committed to the growth of Indian hockey and all our decisions are part of a concerted effort to achieve that."

During Sreejesh's tenure with the under-21 side, India reached the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup, won bronze at the Junior World Cup on home soil and clinched the gold medal at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat.

"We continue to value P.R. Sreejesh as a legend of the sport and look forward to his future success," Tirkey said.

Soyez Frontrunner for U21 Coach's Post

Frederic Soyez, who coached France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of head coach of India's Under-21 men's hockey team.

"He (Soyez) is a frontrunner but nothing has been decided yet," a Hockey India source said.

The 48-year-old Soyez enjoyed a long international playing career with France from 1995 to 2010. He later transitioned into coaching, serving as France's and Spain's head coach, notably guiding Spain to a fifth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Known for his expertise in penalty corners, he also worked as France Hockey's High Performance Director from 2021 to 2024.