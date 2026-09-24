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Asian Games: India's Women's Doubles Teams Advance In Table Tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 24, 2026 08:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian women's doubles pairs Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale showcased dominant performances to secure their spots in the Asian Games table tennis pre-quarterfinals.

Syndrela Das and Sreeja Akula

IMAGE: Syndrela Das and Sreeja Akula in action during their women's doubles second round match against Mongolia's Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh and Burenjargal Sanjaa at the Asian Games on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian women's doubles pairs Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advanced to the Asian Games table tennis pre-quarterfinals.
  • Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das defeated Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0.
  • Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Iran's Setayesh Iloukhani and Mahshid Ashtari.
  • Both Indian pairs are set to face formidable Chinese combinations in their upcoming pre-quarterfinal matches.

Indian women's doubles pairs Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale secured lopsided wins over their respective opponents to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games, in Nagoya on Thursday.

Dominant Victories For Indian Pairs

Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match.

 

The Indians had a relatively comfortable outing in the opening two games before being pushed hard in the third. They eventually held their nerve to close out the match 12-10.

In the last 16, Sreeja and Syndrela face a formidable Chinese combination in Kuai Man and Wang Manyu.

The other Indian pair of Yashaswini and Diya also made a comfortable progress, blanking Iran's Setayesh Iloukhani and Mahshid Ashtari 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-4).

The Indians dominated the contest from the outset and wrapped up the match without dropping a game.

Yashaswini and Diya will next face China's Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi in the pre-quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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