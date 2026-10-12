Top Paddlers Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra Secure Wins At National Ranking Championships

India's premier table tennis stars, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra, have demonstrated their prowess by advancing to the round of 32 at the highly competitive second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, setting the stage for thrilling upcoming matches.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points India's leading paddler Sreeja Akula advanced to the round of 32 in the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Monday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra also secured her spot in the round of 32 after winning two matches.

Akula is set to face India No. 2 Syndrela Das, while Batra will play against third seed Diya Chitale.

Other top contenders like Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Yashini Sivasankar also progressed in the tournament.

Ananya Muralidharan, who won the Under-17 girls' singles title on Tuesday, will face Yashaswini Ghorpade.

India's leading paddler Sreeja Akula overcame two tough challenges, Karnataka's Vanshika Deshana and Bengal's Saanvi Roy, to set up a round-of-32 clash against India No. 2 Syndrela Das in the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

Sreeja, representing RBI, defeated Vanshika 12-10, 11-7, 11-5, recovering well after a closely contested opening game. She was more assured in the next round, dispatching Bengal's Saanvi Roy 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 to advance.

Manika Batra's Progress

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra, representing PSPB, defeated Canara Bank's Maria Rony 16-14, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7. She then recovered from a slow start against FCI's N.B.S. Thanuja, losing the opening game before taking charge to win 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10. She will now face third seed Diya Chitale in the round of 32.

Syndrela, who received a first-round bye, started her campaign with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 victory over fellow qualifier Ditsa Roy. The top seed is expected to pose a stern test for Sreeja, who will need to draw on her experience and find her best game to progress.

Other Key Players Advance

Meanwhile, Diya had a comfortable start after her bye, defeating Delhi's Garima Goel 11-4, 11-8, 11-7.

Among other leading contenders, second seed Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB defeated Delhi's Prisha Goel 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9. She next faces Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan, who won the Under-17 girls' singles title on Tuesday.

Fourth seed and former national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee had to work harder to advance, overcoming Maharashtra's Swara Karmarkar 7-11, 12-10, 11-1, 6-11, 11-4 in a fluctuating contest.

Fifth seed Yashini Sivasankar of Tamil Nadu moved ahead with a straight-games win over Maharashtra's Mukta Dalvi.