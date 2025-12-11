HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Squash World Cup: India blank Brazil, meet SA in quarters

Squash World Cup: India blank Brazil, meet SA in quarters

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 11, 2025 22:43 IST

x

Velavan Senthilkumar

IMAGE: Velavan Senthilkumar led the way as India set up a quarter-final meeting with South Africa in the Squash World Cup in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: WorldSquash/X

Already through to the quarter-finals, hosts India blanked debutants Brazil 4-0 in their final Pool B match of the Squash World Cup in Chennai on Thursday.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar gave India the perfect start, outplaying world No. 183 Pedro Mometto. 3-0 (7-5, 7-2, 7-2).

India's 17-year-old rising star Anahat Singh then doubled the lead as she brushed aside Laura Silva 3-0 (7-4, 7-0, 7-2) in 14 minutes.

 

India's top-ranked player Abhay Singh sealed the fixture with a clinical 3-0 (7-3, 7-1, 7-1) victory against Diego Gobbi.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa was given a walkover in the final match of the tie.

Having defeated Switzerland in their opening fixture of the tournament, India thus topped their pool.

They will take on South Africa in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

896 Balls, One GOAT: Inside Kolkata's Messi Fan Zone
896 Balls, One GOAT: Inside Kolkata's Messi Fan Zone
Champions League PIX: City stun Madrid as Haaland strikes
Champions League PIX: City stun Madrid as Haaland strikes
CL PIX: PSG frustrated again; Juventus survive scare
CL PIX: PSG frustrated again; Juventus survive scare
ISL clubs warn AIFF: 'Fix rules or hand us the League'
ISL clubs warn AIFF: 'Fix rules or hand us the League'
Sindhu, Lakshya in squad for Asia Team Championships
Sindhu, Lakshya in squad for Asia Team Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga

webstory image 2

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 3

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

VIDEOS

Hema Malini, Esha Deol Attend Dharmendra's Prayer Meet in Delhi1:08

Hema Malini, Esha Deol Attend Dharmendra's Prayer Meet in...

Name Slip Goes Viral: VP Radhakrishnan Says 'Priyanka Chopra'0:15

Name Slip Goes Viral: VP Radhakrishnan Says 'Priyanka...

TMC MP Saugata Roy caught smoking in parliament premises0:31

TMC MP Saugata Roy caught smoking in parliament premises

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO