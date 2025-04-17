Squash World Championship Qualifiers: Anahat, Tanvi enter quarters

IMAGE: World No 63 Anahat Singh outclassed Philippines' Jemyca Aribado 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

India's squash player Tanvi Khanna caused a major upset, defeating top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in the opening round of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.



Tanvi, ranked 134th in the world defeated the Hong Kong player, ranked 76th, 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10) to book a place in the quarterfinals.



She will take on Helen Tang of Hong Kong (World rank 97) in the last-eight.



In another opening round match, India's World No 63 Anahat Singh easily defeated Philippines' Jemyca Aribado 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7).



Anahat

will take on Japanese opponent Akari Midorikawa in the quarters.Second seeded Akanksha Salunkhe (No. 70) overcame Japan's lower-ranked Risa Sugimoto 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-8) to set up a quarter-final clash against sixth seed Wai Yhann Au Yeong of Singapore.

In men's competition, Veer Chotrani, ranked 63rd in the world, defeated lower-ranked Malaysian rival Ong Sai Hung 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 14-12) to enter the quarter-final.



He will meet another Malaysian Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the last-eight.