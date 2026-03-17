Anahat Singh Aims for Olympic Medal as Squash Debuts in 2028

Indian squash star Anahat Singh is setting her sights on winning a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as the sport makes its historic debut, driving excitement and attracting corporate interest.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Anahat Singh is prioritising the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as squash makes its debut, aiming for a medal.

The inclusion of squash in the Olympics has attracted corporate sponsors and boosted the sport's ecosystem, according to Ramit Tandon.

The JSW Indian Open provides players with ranking points and momentum towards the Asian Games.

Indian squash players are monitoring the war situation in the Middle East due to potential impacts on tournaments and travel.

Anahat Singh aims to improve on her two bronze medals at the upcoming Asian Games.

India's top-ranked squash player, Anahat Singh, expects the 2028 Los Angeles Games to be the primary focus for every player over the next two years as the sport makes its Olympic debut there.

Winning a medal at the Olympics is the dream of every player, Anahat said here on Tuesday.

"It's obviously very exciting. (It) is the first time that it is a part of the Olympics and all the athletes have been really looking forward to," Anahat said during a pre-tournament press conference for the JSW Indian Open.

"Before this, the biggest event (one) could play was maybe the Commonwealth (Games), but now the Olympics is there, and it's of course, every athlete's dream to go and play in the Olympics and win a medal."

"For the next few years, that is going to be everyone's aim and in the long run, that is going to be on my mind as well, to make sure that I'm able to train up to the Olympics and possibly get a medal for the country," Anahat added.

The JSW Indian Open is a PSA Copper event which will provide players an opportunity to earn ranking points while building momentum towards the Asian Games later this year.

Impact of Olympic Inclusion on Squash

India's second highest ranked male player Ramit Tandon said the inclusion of the sport into the Olympic programme has also attracted corporates.

"It (Olympics) is the biggest sporting event in the world, so it's everyone's dream to be there. Apart from that, what our sports has benefitted from is JSW and (other) corporates getting on board after it has gone into the Olympics," he said.

"We're having tournaments like this, which would not have happened if squash wasn't in the Olympics. So the entire squash ecosystem has seen a massive change after it's made to the Olympics," Tandon said.

Challenges and Focus on Asian Games

Tandon said while playing in the Indian Open will bring some comfort, the squash players are also keeping an eye on the war situation in the Middle East.

"This is at home, so it's very convenient for us. The next tournament I'm playing is in London right after this. As of now the flight is not cancelled, so it depends on how the war is," Tandon said.

"In terms of preparation, (the) World Championships is in Cairo, which is an affected area. We have been getting e-mails from the PSA saying that they're keeping a close watch. They're going to be looking at shuffling around the dates a little bit as well."

"There's a bit of uncertainty when it comes to our planning, but obviously Asian Games is going to be the focus. We all want to peak (for it), especially because it's a qualification criteria for the Olympics as well so that's definitely the major focus of the year," Tandon added.

Anahat said she is focusing on one tournament at a time and would look to do one better at the Asian Games having won two bronze medals in 2023.

"There's a lot of tournaments on the way before the Asian Games. I'm just trying to take you one step at a time, firstly focus on this one and then the upcoming ones," she said.

"It's (Asian Games) definitely there in the pictures. It's very, very soon, and it's one of the major games as well. Last time I got two bronze medals, so hopefully I can do better and change it to a silver or a gold as well," Anahat added.