News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Anahat finishes runner-up at 2024 British Jr Open

Anahat finishes runner-up at 2024 British Jr Open

Source: PTI
January 08, 2024 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Top-seed Anahat Singh lost to Egyptian second seed Nadien Elhammamy in the Girls' Under-17 category final. Photographs: SAI Media/X

Rising star Anahat Singh signed off with a runner-up finish in the Girls' Under-17 category at the British Junior Open squash tournament in Birmingham.

Top-seed Anahat went down 2-3 to Egyptian second seed Nadien Elhammamy in a tense 68-minute cliffhanger at the University of Birmingham on Sunday.

 

The 15-year-old Indian won the opening game 11-7, before Elhammamy fought back to claim the next two on tiebreak 13-11 & 12-10.



The Delhi girl won the fourth game 11-5 to force a decider, and not much separated the pair in the fifth, which the Egyptian clinched 11-9.

Last month, Anahat won the Under-19 crown at the Scottish Junior Open to cap a spectacular 2023.

In 2023, Anahat secured the under-19 and senior National championship double, besides winning bronze medals in the mixed doubles and team event at the Asian Games in Huangzhou.

She also won another bronze partnering Abhay Singh at the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, the reigning US Junior Open boys' under-15 champion, took third place in the boys' under-15 section.

He lost to Egyptian top seed Philopater Saleh 3-1 in the semifinals, but bounced back to win the play-off for third place.

Promising Aadya Budhia was edged out 3-2 by top seeded American Vivienne Sze in the under-13 girls' quarter-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Celebrates Sister's Engagement
Pant Celebrates Sister's Engagement
PIX: What are Rahul, Athiya Up To?
PIX: What are Rahul, Athiya Up To?
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
Boat carrying Union min gets stuck in lake for 2 hrs
Boat carrying Union min gets stuck in lake for 2 hrs
Sectors and stocks expected to shine in 2024
Sectors and stocks expected to shine in 2024
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar
Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar

Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar

Aishwarya-Abhishek Enjoy Kabaddi

Aishwarya-Abhishek Enjoy Kabaddi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances