NADA Imposes Fresh Bans On Athletes For Doping Violations

India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has taken stringent action against multiple athletes, including sprinter Shashikesh Kumar who received a second three-year ban for competing while already suspended, underscoring the nation's commitment to combating doping in sports.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points Sprinter Shashikesh Kumar received a second three-year ban from NADA for competing during a prior suspension.

His new ban will commence on January 9, 2027, immediately following his first suspension.

Track and field athlete Kajal was handed a five-year ban, while Ramandeep Kaur received a two-year ban.

Several weightlifters and wrestlers, including minors, were also suspended for doping offences.

The bans highlight NADA's ongoing efforts to maintain fair play and integrity in Indian sports.

Sprinter Shashikesh Kumar has been handed a second three-year suspension by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for competing while serving a prior ban. Kumar was earlier suspended for a three-year period from January 10, 2024 to January 9, 2027. His fresh suspension period will start from January 9, 2027, the day he ends his first suspension period.

Other Athletes Face Doping Bans

Another track and field athlete Kajal has been handed a five-year ban. Her suspension began from April 30, 2025, according to the latest list updated by the NADA. Ramandeep Kaur, another track and field athlete, was banned for two years from May 8, 2026. A minor each in weightlifting (for five years from June 12, 2025) and wrestling (four years from February 19, 2025) have also been suspended. Another weightlifter Arockiya Alish was handed a ban of four years, effective from March 17, 2025. Wrestlers Saket Yadav (four years), Deepak (one year) and Radhika (four years) were also handed suspensions.