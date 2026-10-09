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Hoblidhar Overcomes Cramps For 100m Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: October 09, 2026 21:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Karnataka's Manikanta Hoblidhar beat stomach cramps to clinch the 100m gold medal at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships on Friday, while race walker Servin Sebastian faced disqualification drama.

Karnataka's Manikanta Hoblidhar is the 100m national chanpion, clocking a time of 10.25

IMAGE: Karnataka's Manikanta Hoblidhar is the 100m national chanpion, clocking a time of 10.25. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • Manikanta Hoblidhar won the 100m gold medal at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships on Friday.
  • Hoblidhar clocked 10.25 seconds, overcoming stomach cramps during his race.
  • He expressed happiness with his performance despite missing his personal best due to cramps and undergoing rehab since April this year.
  • SSCB race walker Servin Sebastian was penalised two minutes in the men's 20km race walk, dropping from first to fourth place.
  • Suraj Pawar was declared the winner of the men's 21km half marathon race walk.

Karnataka sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar overcame stomach cramps to win the 100m gold medal, emerging as the fastest male athlete at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

He clocked 10.25 seconds to win the top prize, but fell short of improving his own meet record of 10.19 seconds set last year.

 

Hoblidhar's Resilience And Other Results

"I was pretty confident about improving my personal best here in Delhi, but I missed out because of stomach cramps," the Karnataka sprinter said.

"I am happy with my performance as I have been undergoing rehab since April this year."

Earlier in the morning session, it was heartbreak for SSCB race walker Servin Sebastian. Sebastian crossed the line first in the men's 20km race walk, but a two-minute penalty for a technical rules violation dashed his hopes of winning gold. He eventually dropped to fourth place with a time of 1:32:46.00.

Suraj Pawar was declared winner in men's 21km half marathon race walk.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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