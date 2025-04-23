HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sprinter Gout Gout headed to World Championships at 17

Sprinter Gout Gout headed to World Championships at 17

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 15:11 IST

x

Gout Gout

IMAGE: Gout Gout celebrates winning the Under 20's Men’s 100m final. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image/Reuters

Teen sprinter Gout Gout has been confirmed on Australia's team for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

The 17-year-old son of South Sudanese immigrants will run in the 200 metres after clocking a wind-assisted 19.84 seconds in Perth this month to win his first national title.

The Queenslander's rapid rise has raised comparisons with Jamaican great Usain Bolt and made him the poster boy for Australian track and field, seven years before the country hosts the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

"I'm super excited to be picked to run the 200 in Tokyo at the World Championships," Gout said in an Australian Athletics statement on Wednesday.

"That's what we've been aiming for. I'm looking forward to September and seeing what I can do against the best of the best."

 

Gout headlines a talented young contingent on the Australian team which includes 18-year-old Cameron Myers, who took the 1,500 national title in Perth and ran the fastest-ever mile indoors among under-20 athletes (3:47.48) at the Millrose Games in New York in February.

Former high jump world champion Eleanor Patterson, who took bronze at the Paris Olympics, was also named on Wednesday among the first tranche of athletes confirmed for the team.

Patterson will bid for a sixth medal in major championships, having taken indoor silver at Nanjing in March behind compatriot Nicola Olyslagers.

Peter Bol, who ran fourth in the 800 at the Tokyo Olympics, will return to the Japanese capital in good form after taking the national record (1:43.79) at the Perth championships.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
'Give Back Rs 27 Cr': Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly
'Give Back Rs 27 Cr': Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly
Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy
Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 2

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

VIDEOS

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry Postgrad Who Cracked India's Toughest Exam9:15

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry...

Newly married navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam terror attack1:33

Newly married navy officer on honeymoon killed in...

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah1:29

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD