Sports stars extend Holi greetings

India men's national team head coach Gautam Gambhir extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday.
Taking to X, Gambhir said, "Wishing everyone a very happy & colourful Holi! #HappyHoli."
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also extended Holi wishes to his Instagram followers.
'Stay bright, stay yellow'
"Happy Holi. Wishing you a Holi filled with vibrant colours, joy, and laughter," said Dhawan in a story on his Instagram account.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted: May you have the brightest & colourful Holi. Happy Holi everyone.
Indian Super League football club Kerala Blasters FC posted on their X handle: 'Happy Holi to our Blasters family -- stay bright, stay yellow.'