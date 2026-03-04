Sports stars extend Holi greetings

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Shikar Dhawan posted Holi greetings for fans on social media.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's Holi wishes for his fans. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

India men's national team head coach Gautam Gambhir extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Gambhir said, "Wishing everyone a very happy & colourful Holi! #HappyHoli."

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also extended Holi wishes to his Instagram followers.

'Stay bright, stay yellow'

Photograph: Kerala Blasters FC/Instagram

"Happy Holi. Wishing you a Holi filled with vibrant colours, joy, and laughter," said Dhawan in a story on his Instagram account.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted: May you have the brightest & colourful Holi. Happy Holi everyone.

Indian Super League football club Kerala Blasters FC posted on their X handle: 'Happy Holi to our Blasters family -- stay bright, stay yellow.'