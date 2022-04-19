Sports Shorts: Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in London

Former tennis World No 1 Ash Barty has signed up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport. A summary of sports events and persons who made news on Tuesday.



Briton Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London





IMAGE: Boxer Amir Khan had his watch taken off at gunpoint in East London. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

British boxer Amir Khan said he had been robbed at gunpoint in in London but that both he and his wife were unharmed in the incident.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," Khan said on Twitter. "I crossed the road with Faryal (Makhdoom), luckily she was few steps behind me.



"2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe."



The 35-year-old, who won lightweight silver at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, suffered a comprehensive defeat to Kell Brook in February and said retirement was "something to think about".



Tennis champion Barty signs up for global celebrity series





IMAGE: Ash Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent a rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Former tennis world number one Ash Barty has added fuel to speculation that her post-retirement sporting career will focus on golf by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport.



Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent a rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.



The first event in the Icons Series will take place at Liberty National in New Jersey in June with further tournaments planned for Europe, Asia and Barty's native Australia.



Among the others involved in the series are soccer's Pep Guardiola and Harry Kane, multiple Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, boxers Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya as well as American football's Ben Roethlisberger.



Barty, who won three Grand Slam titles over her tennis career, plays off a handicap of four at her golf club in Queensland and is engaged to a trainee professional.



Golf Hall of Famer and compatriot Karrie Webb said last month that Barty had the talent to be amateur golf champion of Australia one day.



Barty is also set to release a series of children's books later this year.