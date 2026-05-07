HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » How Sports Can Positively Impact Young People

How Sports Can Positively Impact Young People

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 21:45 IST

x

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya champions the transformative power of sports in shaping young minds and fostering community spirit, emphasising its role beyond mere competition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sports Minister emphasises sports' role in shaping young minds and providing positive direction.
  • Sports strengthens culture, discipline, mental ability, and collective spirit.
  • Community-driven sporting movements build unity, discipline, and national pride.
  • Documenting grassroots sporting stories inspires and motivates youth and communities.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said sports can shape young minds and provide meaningful direction to youth while attending the special screening of the documentary 'Bicharpur â Junoon Football Ka', a film capturing inspiring stories from grassroots football and the transformative role of sports in society.

The Power Of Sports In Youth Development

Addressing the gathering after the screening, the minister said sports is not merely a competition, but a way of life that strengthens culture, discipline, mental ability and collective spirit.

 

"Twenty-five years ago, many youngsters were moving in the wrong direction, but when they became connected with sports, their lives changed. Sports gives direction to young leaders and channels their energy positively," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.

Community Participation And National Pride

Highlighting the larger social impact of community participation in sports, the minister referred to the example of the Kodava community of Coorg and their deep-rooted hockey culture.

He said such community-driven sporting movements help build unity, discipline, collective responsibility and national pride.

"Sports develops a sense of togetherness and contribution towards the nation. While individuals pursue sports for themselves, they also bring glory to the country," he said.

The Importance Of Documenting Sporting Stories

Mandaviya also stressed the need for documentation of grassroots sporting stories. "When any effort gets documented, it becomes inspirational. Such stories can guide and motivate youth and entire communities," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India's 10-Year Plan To Become A Sporting Powerhouse
India's 10-Year Plan To Become A Sporting Powerhouse
How To Harness Sports For Social Transformation: L-G Sinha Explains
How To Harness Sports For Social Transformation: L-G Sinha Explains
'Biggest reform in sports since independence': LS passes Sports Bill
'Biggest reform in sports since independence': LS passes Sports Bill
How India Plans To Boost Its Sports Culture
How India Plans To Boost Its Sports Culture
Sports can be a means for national integration, says PM Modi
Sports can be a means for national integration, says PM Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in a stylish avatar in Bandra1:09

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in a stylish avatar in Bandra

Dhanashree Verma spotted in a casual look in Mumbai1:05

Dhanashree Verma spotted in a casual look in Mumbai

Palak Tiwary, Raashi Khanna, Kritika Bhardwaj Spotted Promoting Lukkhe in the City7:21

Palak Tiwary, Raashi Khanna, Kritika Bhardwaj Spotted...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO