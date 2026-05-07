How Sports Can Positively Impact Young People

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya champions the transformative power of sports in shaping young minds and fostering community spirit, emphasising its role beyond mere competition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister emphasises sports' role in shaping young minds and providing positive direction.

Sports strengthens culture, discipline, mental ability, and collective spirit.

Community-driven sporting movements build unity, discipline, and national pride.

Documenting grassroots sporting stories inspires and motivates youth and communities.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said sports can shape young minds and provide meaningful direction to youth while attending the special screening of the documentary 'Bicharpur â Junoon Football Ka', a film capturing inspiring stories from grassroots football and the transformative role of sports in society.

The Power Of Sports In Youth Development

Addressing the gathering after the screening, the minister said sports is not merely a competition, but a way of life that strengthens culture, discipline, mental ability and collective spirit.

"Twenty-five years ago, many youngsters were moving in the wrong direction, but when they became connected with sports, their lives changed. Sports gives direction to young leaders and channels their energy positively," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.

Community Participation And National Pride

Highlighting the larger social impact of community participation in sports, the minister referred to the example of the Kodava community of Coorg and their deep-rooted hockey culture.

He said such community-driven sporting movements help build unity, discipline, collective responsibility and national pride.

"Sports develops a sense of togetherness and contribution towards the nation. While individuals pursue sports for themselves, they also bring glory to the country," he said.

The Importance Of Documenting Sporting Stories

Mandaviya also stressed the need for documentation of grassroots sporting stories. "When any effort gets documented, it becomes inspirational. Such stories can guide and motivate youth and entire communities," he said.