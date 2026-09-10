Sports Ministry Unveils National Sports Election Panel For Fair Polls

The Indian Sports Ministry has taken a significant step towards transparent sports governance by unveiling a 20-member National Sports Election Panel, featuring former Chief Election Commissioners, to ensure free and fair elections across national sports bodies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Singh/Facebook

Key Points The Sports Ministry has constituted a 20-member National Sports Election Panel (NSEP) to ensure free and fair elections in national sports bodies.

The panel includes prominent former election officials, such as two former Chief Election Commissioners and a former Election Commissioner.

The NSEP's formation is mandated by the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, aiming to bring transparency to sports administration.

Major bodies like the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) are expected to hold elections under the NSEP's oversight.

Separately, the deadline for applications to the National Sports Tribunal (NST), intended to resolve sports disputes, has been extended for the seventh time.

The Sports Ministry on Thursday unveiled a 20-member National Sports Election Panel, featuring two former Chief Election Commissioners of India, to oversee the electoral process in national sports bodies.

The formation of the panel was mandated by the National Sports Governance Act that was passed by the Parliament in 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (25 of 2025), read with the National Sports Governance (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2026, the Central Government hereby notifies ... the members of the National Sports Election Panel for the purpose of section 16 of the said Act, to act as Electoral Officers for overseeing the conduct of free and fair elections of the National Sports Bodies," stated a gazette notification of the Ministry.

Key Members Of The Election Panel

The former CECs, who have been named in the panel, are Achal Kumar Jyoti, whose one-year tenure ended in 2018, and Sunil Arora, who served a longer term from 2018 to 2021. Former Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey is another senior member of the panel, which was required to have a 20-strong roster. There are three former Deputy Election Commissioners of India in the panel -- Sandeep Saxena, Sudhir Tripathi, and Umesh Sinha.

Major sports bodies that are due to hold elections this year are the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) among others. The NSEP will nominate the Electoral Officer from its roster to oversee the conduct of polls for Executive Committees as well as athletes' commissions in the sports bodies.

The NSEP's roster is to be maintained by the National Sports Board which is yet to take shape and the deadline for applications to positions in it has been extended more than once.

National Sports Tribunal Formation Delayed

The Sports Ministry, in another notification, has extended the deadline to submit applications for positions in the National Sports Tribunal by one month to October 11. It is the seventh such extension and continues the delay in NST's formation. Once instituted, the NST would be handling all sports disputes in the country, ending the prolonged legal battles that have affected sports administration and selection processes.

Full List Of National Sports Election Panel Members

Achal Kumar Joti, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey, Former Election Commissioner of India Alok Kumar, Former State Election Commissioner (Assam) Chandrashekhar Bhatt, Former State Election Commissioner (Uttarakhand) Dalip Singh, Former State Election Commissioner (Haryana) Harish Chandra Joshi, Former State Election Commissioner (Uttarakhand) Narendra Kumar, Former Election Commissioner (Union Territories) R. Parasuram, Former State Election Commissioner (Madhya Pradesh) Rajeev Sharma, Former State Election Commissioner (Haryana) S K Srivastava, Former State Election Commissioner (Delhi) Sanjay Prasad, Former State Election Commissioner (Gujarat) Urvinder Pal Singh Madan, Former State Election Commissioner (Maharashtra) Varesh Sinha, Former State Election Commissioner (Gujarat) Sandeep Saxena, Former Deputy Election Commissioner of India Sudhir Tripathi, Former Deputy Election Commissioner of India Umesh Sinha, Former Deputy Election Commissioner of India Ajay V Nayak, Former Chief Electoral Officer (Bihar) Ranbir Singh, Former Chief Electoral Officer (Delhi) Umang Narula, Former Chief Electoral Officer (Jammu & Kashmir).