India's Asian Games Performance Under Scrutiny By Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry is set to conduct a crucial review of India's performance at the recently concluded Asian Games on October 13, focusing on the underperformance of key athletes and reassessing the efficacy of the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Key Points The Sports Ministry will review India's Asian Games performance with national federations on October 13.

Underwhelming results from experienced athletes in badminton, shooting, and athletics will be a major focus.

Funding through the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) is set to be reassessed.

Concerns were raised about athletes declaring injuries after reaching the Games, despite significant preparation costs.

India secured 85 medals, including 21 gold, in the Aichi-Nagoya Games, a decrease from 106 medals in the previous edition.

The Sports Ministry will review India's performance in the recently-concluded Asian Games in a one-day meet with national federations on October 13 with the underwhelming show of some "experienced" athletes in badminton, shooting and athletics set to be a major focus area.

Key Areas Of Concern

Even the release of funds through the government's flagship Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) is set to be reassessed. India won 85 medals, including 21 gold, in the Aichi-Nagoya Games, which was significantly lower than the haul of 106 medals achieved in the previous edition in Hangzhou.

"Some experienced athletes were clearly in a comfort zone and it reflected in their performance. The National federations will be involved and a meeting is likely in the next few days, probably October 13 or 14," a Sports Ministry source said on Thursday.

While badminton yielded one team bronze, performance of shooters, especially in pistol, was relatively poor.

"Another issue was injuries. Players were declaring injuries after reaching the Games, how is that fair. Crores have been spent in preparing them," he said.

The Sports Ministry, before the Games, had stated that over Rs 700 crore had gone into preparing the athletes for the Games in a three-year cycle.