Sports Ministry Pledges Rs 2000 Crore For Ahmedabad's 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Union Sports Ministry has pledged a substantial Rs 2000 crore grant to the Gujarat Government, ensuring Ahmedabad is well-equipped to host a grand 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant investment in India's sporting future.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points The Union Sports Ministry has committed Rs 2000 crore as grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

This grant is based on 2025 rates and is expected to be approximately Rs 2500 crore by 2030, adjusted for inflation.

Ahmedabad secured the bid last year to host the centenary edition of the Games.

Funds will be disbursed from the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 7,386.74 crore for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

India plans for the Ahmedabad Games to feature 15 to 17 disciplines, a significant expansion from this year's Glasgow edition which had only 10.

The Union Sports Ministry has committed to providing a grant-in-aid of Rs 2000 crore to the Gujarat Government for the conduct of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The grant has been listed in the revised norms of Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF). Ahmedabad will be hosting the centenary edition of Games after winning the bid last year, beating competition from Nigeria.

Funding Details For Ahmedabad 2030 CWG

The ministry said that the current allocation is based on the 2025 rates and the grant is "expected" to be approximately Rs 2500 crore in 2030 "adjusted with Consumer Price Index (a statistical estimate of retail inflation)".

The disbursal of the funds would be done "as and when" a request from the Gujarat government is received.

The payment will be met from the ANSF funds. The Government approved the continuation of the Scheme for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31 under the 16th Finance Commission Cycle at a total outlay of Rs 7,386.74 crore.

"Payments to Government of Gujarat towards meeting the financial commitment for providing grant-in-aid for conducting the Commonwealth Games 2030 with an upper limit of Rs 2,000 Crores at 2025 prices and which is expected to be approximately Rs 2500 crore at 2030 adjusted with Consumer Price Index, as and when disbursal is required, will be met from the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations," the Ministry stated.

A Grand Vision For The Centenary Games

The CWG, which was significantly scaled down for this year's Glasgow edition due to paucity of funds, is expected to be a grand affair when it comes to Ahmedabad.

India plans to have 15 to 17 disciplines on the roster. The Glasgow Games featured only 10 disciplines and left out popular ones like hockey, wrestling, and cricket among others.