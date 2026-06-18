India Secures Rs 6 Crore Grant To Host Asian Fencing Championships

India is set to host the 26th Asian Fencing Championships, a pivotal event serving as an Asian Games qualifier, with the Sports Ministry sanctioning a Rs 6 crore grant for its organisation at the Bharat Mandapam complex.

Key Points India to host the 26th Asian Fencing Championships, a crucial qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games.

The Sports Ministry has allocated a significant grant of Rs 6 crore for the organisation of this major international event.

The championships will be held at the Bharat Mandapam complex, marking its first competitive sporting event.

Over 400 athletes from more than 30 countries are expected to participate in the prestigious tournament.

Star fencer CA Bhavani Devi leads a 24-member Indian contingent, including rising talents from Khelo India.

The Sports Ministry has sanctioned a grant of Rs six crore for the organisation of the 26th Asian Fencing Championships, which will double up as qualifiers for the Asian Games to be held in September-October in Japan.

Bharat Mandapam Hosts Major Sporting Event

The event that will run from June 19 to 24 is the first competitive sporting event that will be held at the Bharat Mandapam complex of Pragati Maidan here.

Bharat Mandpam was previously reserved strictly for high-profile diplomatic and political summits like the G20.

The venue will accommodate an international field of more than 400 athletes from over 30 countries.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing," stated star fencer CA Bhavani Devi, set to compete in the women's sabre event.

The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has named a 24-strong national contingent, evenly split with 12 male and 12 female athletes.

Rising stars as well as Khelo India Athletes Tanishka Khatri (Epee), Karan Singh (Sabre), and Shreya Gupta (Sabre), join the 32-year-old Bhavani in the squad.