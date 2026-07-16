Why Sports Ministry Ordered IOA Probe Into Hockey Sexual Harassment Claims

The Sports Ministry has mandated the Indian Olympic Association to establish an independent inquiry panel to investigate serious sexual harassment allegations made by former hockey player Asunta Lakra, ensuring impartiality and transparency in the probe.

Key Points The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an independent panel to investigate sexual harassment allegations.

Former hockey player and HI Executive Board member Asunta Lakra made the allegations, including against HI general secretary Bhola Nath Singh.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey requested an external probe, citing concerns about the impartiality of an internal inquiry.

Tirkey stated that an internal investigation by HI's ICC would be inappropriate as both the complainant and respondent are HI Executive Board members.

The independent committee is intended to ensure a fair, transparent, and independent inquiry into the serious claims.

The Sports Ministry on Thursday directed the Indian Olympic Association to form an inquiry panel to former hockey player Asunta Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment after Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey conceded that an internal probe by HI may lead to "concerns regarding impartiality".

Lakra, who is also HI's Executive Board member and a selector, had urged the Sports Ministry to intervene urgently against what she described as the institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey. She had also accused HI general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her.

Ministry Intervenes For Impartial Probe

"The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form a neutral panel to investigate Asunta Lakra's allegations. An explanation has also been sought from Hockey India," a ministry source told PTI.

Earlier, Tirkey requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the probe panel. In an email to ministry, he said an inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) into the allegations might not be perceived to be fair.

Hockey India's Stance On Allegations

"Hockey India treats the allegations with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to the safety, dignity and protection of all athletes. However as the allegations involve certain office bearers of Hockey India, referring the matter to HI's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may give rise to concerns regarding impartiality," Tirkey responded to the ministry through an email sent on Wednesday.

"To ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry, Hockey India requests the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to consider constituting an independent inquiry committee comprising persons not connected with Hockey India to examine the allegations," the email further says. He also gave assurance of full cooperation to such a committee.

Tirkey also wrote to HI's executive board members informing them about this decision and requested them to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry.

"Since both the complainant and the respondent are members of the HI Executive Board, it would not be appropriate for HI to conduct the inquiry through its own ICC," he said in the email to EB members on Thursday. "I request all the Executive Board members to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry," he added.