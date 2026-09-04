Delhi High Court Order Prompts Sports Ministry To Seek New Yogasana Federation Applications

Following a Delhi High Court directive, the Sports Ministry has commenced a new application process for a national Yogasana federation, inviting eligible bodies to apply by September 17, 2026, to ensure compliant governance for the sport.

Key Points The Sports Ministry has opened applications for a new national Yogasana federation.

This decision follows a Delhi High Court order that quashed the recognition of Yogasana Bharat.

Eligible bodies must submit their applications by September 17, 2026, adhering to specific proforma requirements.

The application process will consider compliance with the National Sports Governance Act, including executive committee composition.

India is actively promoting Yogasana for inclusion in global multi-sport events, with a demonstration planned for the upcoming Asian Games.

The Sports Ministry has initiated the process of seeking applications for a new national federation for yogasana, setting September 17 as the deadline for eligible bodies after a Delhi High Court quashed the recognition granted to Yogasana Bharat. While setting aside Yogasana Bharat's recognition, the Delhi High Court had also directed that a fresh process to grant affiliation be initiated by the Ministry.

Application Process And Requirements

"In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court judgment dated 09.07.2026 in WP(C) No.2012021, the Ministry invites applications from eligible bodies for consideration for grant of recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport of Yogasana," stated a Ministry order. "All eligible bodies are requested to submit the applications in the proforma annexed, along with the requisite supporting documents to the Ministry. Last date for submission of applications is 17.09.2026 (17:30 Hrs)," it added. The proforma has 30 questions, including details of office-bearers and how they obtained the positions, the status of affiliation with the corresponding international body, the list of affiliated state/UT level bodies and activities of the applicant federation in the last three years among others.

Contenders And Governance Standards

Yogasana Bharat was granted recognition as NSF by the Ministry in 2020 and it conducted the World Championship of the sport in Ahmedabad in June where more than 70 countries participated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the tournament with a virtual address. The Yoga Federation of India (YFI) is another contender for NSF status. A Sports Ministry had earlier told PTI that applications would be considered as per the National Sports Governance Act, which mandates a 15-member Executive Committee with at least four sportspersons of merit and four women. "Any body that seeks recognition will have to be compliant with NSG Act. In any case a National Sports Board is going to be in operation very soon and all issues related to affiliation will be handled by it," a Ministry source told PTI. Established in 1974, the Yoga Federation of India is currently headed by entrepreneur Anirudh Gupta. The body says it has been at the forefront of promoting competitive Yogasana for more than five decades. Yogasana Bharat is led by Udit Sheth, who is the Managing Director of Sports Infrastructure company Trans Stadia. India has been pushing for Yogasana's inclusion in multi-sport global events and it will be a demonstration event in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan this month. The world body for Yogasana is led by Indian yoga guru Ramdev.