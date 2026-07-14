Sports Ministry Directs Hockey India To Probe Harassment Allegations

The Sports Ministry has mandated Hockey India to launch an urgent investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation raised by former India captain Asunta Lakra, highlighting critical concerns about athlete safety and accountability within the sport.

Key Points The Sports Ministry has directed Hockey India to investigate allegations of intimidation and harassment.

Former India captain Asunta Lakra raised concerns about institutional protection of misconduct against women athletes.

Lakra accused Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidation.

The ministry requested the Internal Complaints Committee to address the issues raised by Lakra.

Asunta Lakra previously spoke out against coach Sudhir Gola, who was dismissed over sexual harassment accusations.

The Sports Ministry directed Hockey India to investigate allegations of intimidation and harassment levelled by former India captain Asunta Lakra and to share the outcome of the findings with the ministry.

Lakra had urged the sports ministry through an email to intervene urgently against what she described as the institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey.

Ministry Directs Internal Complaints Committee Action

Accusing HI general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her, Lakra alleged that individuals accused of misconduct were being protected while those raising concerns were subjected to intimidation and retaliation.

"I am directed to forward the email dated 10.07.2026 received from Ms Asunta Lakra, former captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and a member of the Executive Board of Hockey India. She has requested the constitution of an independent enquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, institutional intimidation, and related issues concerning women athletes," the letter from the ministry official said.

"It is requested that the issues raised in Ms Asunta Lakra's email may be placed before the Internal Complaints Committee (CC) constituted by Hockey India under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, for its consideration and appropriate action, and the outcome of the same may be shared with this Ministry," it further added. However, no deadline has been set for the inquiry.

Former Captain Highlights Broader Issues

Asunta had raised her voice against coach Sudhir Gola, who was accused of sexually harassing female players at the Eklavya Hockey Academy in Ranchi. Gola was subsequently dismissed.

She also said that 31 players from Jharkhand, including international and national players, have submitted a written complaint against Bhola Nath Singh to the Jharkhand government.

While demanding an impartial inquiry into the allegations against Gola, Asunta also urged the ministry to strengthen safeguards for women athletes and prevent retaliation against those who report misconduct.