Sports Ministry Orders Probe Into Hockey India Harassment Allegations

The Indian Sports Ministry has ordered Hockey India to launch an urgent investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation, brought forward by former captain Asunta Lakra, to ensure athlete safety and accountability.

Key Points The Sports Ministry has directed Hockey India to investigate allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment.

Former India captain Asunta Lakra raised concerns about institutional protection of misconduct within Hockey India.

Lakra specifically accused Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidation.

A complaint against Bhola Nath Singh has also been submitted by 31 Jharkhand players to the state government.

The ministry mandates Hockey India's Internal Complaints Committee to address the issues and share the outcome.

The Sports Ministry has directed Hockey India to investigate allegations of intimidation and harassment levelled by former India captain Asunta Lakra and to share the outcome with it at the earliest.

Ministry Mandates Independent Inquiry

"I have directed to forward the email dated 10.07.2026 received from Ms Asunta Lakra, former captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and a member of the Executive Board of Hockey India. She has requested the constitution of an independent enquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, institutional intimidation, and related issues concerning women athletes," the letter from the ministry addressed to HI president Dilip Tirkey read.

'It is requested that the issues raised in Ms Asunta Lakra's email may be placed before the Internal Complaints Committee (CC) constituted by Hockey India under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, for its consideration and appropriate action." it further added.

"And the outcome of the same may be shared with this Ministry," it said.

However, no deadline has been set for the inquiry.

Lakra Alleges Institutional Protection And Intimidation

Accusing HI general sectretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidation Lakra had urged the sports ministry through an email to intervene urgently against what she described as institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey.

Lakra alleged that individuals accused of misconduct were being protected while those raising concerns were subjected to intimidation and retaliation.

Lakra had raised her voice against coach Sudhir Gola, who was accused of sexually harassing female players at the Eklavya Hockey Academy in Ranchi. Gola was subsequently dismissed but Lakra accused Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her in this case.

She also said that 31 players from Jharkhand, including international and national players, have submitted a written complaint against Bhola Nath Singh to the Jharkhand government.

While demanding an impartial inquiry into the allegations Lakra had mentioned in the letter that women athletes must have complete confidence that when they report sexual harassment, they will be protected, not threatened, heard, not silenced, supported and not subjected to retaliation.

Equally, those who report misconduct in good faith must never become targets of intimidation or defamation.

She also raised questions on existing athlete protection and complaint redressal mechanisms and urged to strengthen safeguards for women athletes and prevent retaliation against those reporting misconduct.

She requested SAI to act swiftly so that every athlete understands that no individual is above accountability and that the safety and dignity of women athletes remains paramount.