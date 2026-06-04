India's Sports Ministry Boosts Cycling With New Campus Certification

The Sports Ministry has launched an innovative certification system for cycle-friendly institutions, promoting sustainable mobility and encouraging vehicle-free campuses across India, with major academies and universities set for felicitation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Singh/Facebook

Key Points The Sports Ministry has introduced a certification system for cycle-friendly institutions and cycle-only campuses.

Institutions like the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy will be felicitated for their sustainable mobility practices.

A nationwide 'Sundays on Cycle' event will feature dignitaries and celebrities, including Minister Sanjay Seth and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Over 3.5 lakh registrations have been received for the upcoming cycling event under the FIT India campaign.

The Vehicle-Free Campus Certification aims to recognise institutions effectively reducing vehicular movement within their premises.

The Sports Ministry on Thursday said it has introduced a certification system for cycle-friendly institutions or cycle-only campuses. Institutions like the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy will be felicitated for their "sustainable mobility practices" here on Sunday.

Promoting Cycling For Sustainable Mobility

The felicitation will take place during the 'Sundays on Cycle' event, which is set to be held in Delhi and other cities across the country. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will join the event in Ranchi, while West Bengal's new Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik will participate in Kolkata. Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has appealed to people in Punjab to join the movement. In Delhi, noted film actor Vikrant Massey will participate in the event.

More than 3.5 lakh registrations have already been received for cycling this Sunday under the FIT India campaign, the ministry stated. The Ministry's Vehicle-Free Campus Certification will be awarded to institutions that have adopted effective steps to reduce vehicular movement within campuses.

"Several institutions across the country have already undertaken commendable efforts to promote cycling within their campuses. Examples include KIIT University, Shiv Nadar University, National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy," the ministry stated. These universities and colleges will be felicitated "for their outstanding efforts."