Sports Ministry Increases Financial Aid For NSFs To Host Global Events

India's Sports Ministry has dramatically increased financial support for National Sports Federations, offering up to Rs 50 crore for international events and National Games, bolstering the nation's ambitions for the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Key Points The Sports Ministry announced on Friday that National Sports Federations (NSFs) can now receive up to Rs 50 crore for organising international events.

This marks a significant increase from the previous limit of Rs two crore for hosting international events in the country.

The revised scheme also includes provision for assistance up to Rs 50 crore for the conduct of National Games.

These new guidelines align with India's long-term sporting vision, including preparations for the 2036 Olympic bid and 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Funds will cover sports equipment, Timing, Scoring and Result (TSR) services, and remuneration for technical officials.

National Sports Federations will be entitled to financial support of up to Rs 50 crore to organise international events, the Sports Ministry announced on Friday while unveiling the operational guidelines for the revised Scheme of Assistance to NSFs.

Enhanced Funding For Sporting Events

Previously, the NSFs were given up to Rs two crore for conduct of international events in the country.

The Ministry said the new guidelines align with India's long-term sporting vision and preparations for the 2036 Olympic bid and 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

"Now, financial support of upto NSFs for hosting an international event, depending upon the nature and importance of the event, number of participating countries and athletes. Proposals of NSFs will be assessed by a designated Committee headed by Secretary (Sports)," stated a release from the Ministry.

In addition, provision has been made in the revised scheme to provide assistance up to Rs 50 crore for conduct of National Games.

The funds would go towards sports equipment, Timing, Scoring and Result (TSR) services, remuneration to technical officials and technical conduct.