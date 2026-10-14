Boccia athletes boost India's Para Asian Games contingent

India's contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games has expanded to 168 athletes with the late inclusion of two Boccia players, Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi, as the nation prepares to compete across 11 disciplines beginning October 18.

IMAGE: India's para-archery contingent trains at the Kurobe Archery Center, Japan, ahead of the Asian Para Games 2026. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points The Sports Ministry approved the inclusion of two Boccia athletes, Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi, for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, increasing India's athlete count to 168.

The overall Indian contingent for the Games, beginning October 18, now comprises 281 members, including 113 officials.

India's contingent is smaller this time compared to the previous Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023, due to the absence of disciplines like Blind Chess and strict quota restrictions.

Para athletics, which had 123 athletes in Hangzhou, now has 62 this time due to quota limitations.

India achieved its best-ever performance in the previous edition, winning 108 medals, including 27 gold.

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of two Boccia athletes in the Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games, taking the total number of athletes to 168 for the quadrennial showpiece beginning October 18.

Boccia is a precision sport in which players try to throw, kick, or use a ramp to propel six red or six blue leather balls as close as possible to a white target called the jack. The colour of balls is allotted to the competitors after a coin toss and it is played by athletes with disabilities affecting motor skills.

New Additions to India's Squad

Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi have been given the go ahead for the Boccia individual events in a late addition to the contingent. They will have one coach --Gurpreet Singh -- and two ramp operators to assist them during the competition.

The Indian contingent will be supported by 113 officials, including coaches, support staff, a medical team and national Paralympic Committee officials. The overall contingent size has increased to 281 following the late approvals.

Contingent Size and Previous Performance

However, it is significantly smaller compared to the previous Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes.

The drop in numbers is being attributed to the absence of disciplines such as Blind Chess, Para-Rowing and Para-Canoeing in which India had fielded athletes, as well as the "strict quota restrictions" by the Organising Committee in many sporting disciplines.

In para athletics, for which India fielded a whopping 123 athletes in Hangzhou, the quota restrictions have brought down the number to 62 this time.

Of the 168 athletes, 112 are male and 56 are female, and they will compete across 11 disciplines.

India had won 108 medals in the previous edition of the Para Asian Games, including 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze.

Athletics made the highest contribution to the tally with 53 medals, including 17 gold, followed by badminton, which added 21 medals to the overall haul.

It was the first time that the country crossed the 100-medal mark, making it India's best ever performance.