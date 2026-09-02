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Sports Ministry Approves India's Full Asian Games Contingent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 02, 2026 23:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Sports Ministry has finalised India's robust 768-member contingent, including 503 athletes and extensive support staff, for the upcoming 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

M Sreeshankar

IMAGE: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who clinched silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow recently, will be eying a podium finish at the Asian Games. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters 

Key Points

  • Sports Ministry approves 768-member Indian contingent for the 20th Asian Games.
  • Contingent includes 503 athletes and 246 team officials and support staff.
  • Athletics contingent, despite Neeraj Chopra's absence, has the largest support staff of 31.
  • Cricket teams will also have a support staff of 20, led by VVS Laxman.
  • India will participate in 36 disciplines at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday approved a contingent of 246 team officials and support staff for the 503 athletes who will compete in the 20th Asian Games beginning in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 19.

The Ministry had originally approved 492 athletes for the Games but as was expected, a few names have been added mainly in the athletics contingent.

India's Full Contingent Details For Asian Games

India's total contingent strength now stands at 768, including 19 contingent staff such as chef de mission Sahdev Yadav and chief medical officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

 

The 79-strong athletics contingent, which would be without injured javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, has got the largest support staff of 31 members, including 20 coaches led by national coach P Radhakrishnan.

The two cricket teams have been sanctioned a support staff of 20 spearheaded by VVS Laxman.

India would be participating in 36 disciplines during the Games that will conclude on October 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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